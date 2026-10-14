How Recent Duke Football Key Injuries Impact 2026 Season

The Duke Blue Devils now face some midseason adversity after a hot start to the 2026 campaign.

The Blue Devils looked poised to remain at the top of the ACC standings after winning their first four games of the year, including three in convincing fashion. However, a road loss to Georgia Tech this past weekend changed the feeling in Durham.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke will host rival North Carolina (3-2, 1-1 ACC) this weekend in a must-win scenario to keep its ACC Championship contention hopes alive. Back-to-back defeats would drastically change the 2026 ceiling for Manny Diaz's club.

The Blue Devils have shown they can compete on both sides of the ball, but this is the first must-win game of the year. Leading up to the rivalry bout, significant injury news has hit the program.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils kicker Cosme Salas (39) kicks a field goal during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

K Cosme Salas and LB Elliott Schaper To Miss Rest of 2026 Season

It was reported on Monday that Duke starting kicker Cosme Salas and linebacker Elliott Schaper will miss the remainder of the 2026 season. Schaper suffered a lower-leg injury in practice.

It's an unfortunate blow for Schaper, who has suffered a season-ending injury for the second straight season. In 2025, the Austin, Texas, native appeared in six games before he was sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

The Blue Devils haven't been hit with the injury bug too severely this season, but losing Salas and Schaper for the rest of the year is a tough blow.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz, left, on the sidelines against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Does This Impact Rest of Duke's 2026 Campaign?

Salas earned the starting kicker job this season as a redshirt sophomore and was reliable when his number was called. This year, the Florida native nailed four of five field goal attempts, with his longest make being from 39 yards. He was also 16-of-16 on extra points, totaling 28 points scored this season.

Now, Duke turns to rookie kicker Gavin Strange, who took his first career field goal attempt against the Yellow Jackets. Strange drilled his first career attempt from 35 yards, but missed a potential game-tying field goal from 33 yards out in the final seconds to send the game to overtime. Now, Strange will be thrust into a much bigger role.

Duke Blue Devils place kicker Cosme Salas (39) warms up Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, ahead of the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils are deep at linebacker. This season, Schaper tallied six total tackles, including five solo. Diaz and Co. still have their heavy hitters in the LB room, including Bradley Gompers, Luke Mergott, Nick Morris Jr., and Kendall Johnson.

Losing Schaper is a tough depth blow for the Blue Devils, but the linebacker group might be the best overall on the roster.