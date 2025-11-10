Duke's Jeremiah Hasley Gets Real Following Loss to UCONN
One thing the Duke Blue Devils' offense does not lack is weapons and reliable options in the passing attacks. That is evident, as seven different players caught a pass on Saturday night against the Connecticut Huskies.
The offensive production was impressive, but it was not enough in a shootout loss to Connecticut, which made a few more plays to win the game.
Nonetheless, the Blue Devils' offense has little to worry about moving forward, especially with a tight end like Jeremiah Hasley, who has established himself as a go-to option in crucial situations late in games.
While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, Hasley explained how he has been able to elevate his play and impact in recent weeks.
Hasley's Thoughts
- "I'm truly blessed. I'm talking about Darian Mensah, who is a fantastic football player," Hasley said. "Whenever he doesn't get the coverage that he wants in specific reads, he always goes through his progressions and gets to the checkdowns, from the tight ends to running backs. We're able to make plays from that. [Offensive] coordinator [Jonathan] Brewer [makes] the offensive scheme very simple for us to make plays."
Going from a strong performance last week in a monumental win and then coming up short this week can be a letdown for a team with lofty expectations. Hasley explained the team's mindset following the loss.
- "It's always frustrating to lose a game, regardless of what happened the week before," Hasley said. "But again, it's any given Saturday. Each team is going to play their best, and we have to do the same. We have to [move on from this] and get onto next week with Virginia."
Duke was not at its sharpest on Saturday, making countless mistakes on each side of the ball, but Hasley gave credit to Connecticut's defense and overall execution.
- "You have to give credit to [Connecticut], they came out and played their best," Hasley said. "Obviously, it starts with turnovers and holding onto the ball. That's our number one goal each and every game, is to not give up the ball. It's very frustrating that we didn't get the outcome we wanted, but kudos to UCONN because they came out and played."
The Blue Devils would lose the turnover margin three to zero, which is a common recipe for losing football games. However, those mistakes and miscues are fixable and manageable moving forward for an offense as explosive as Duke's.
