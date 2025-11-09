Grading Duke's Offensive Players vs. Connecticut
For the second consecutive week, the Duke Blue Devils produced 35+ points against a formidable defense. However, it was not enough in the end, as Duke suffered a 37-34 defeat to the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday night.
The offensive production was a different style this week, as the passing and run game meshed well with each other, opening up various avenues in the game plan.
While there were times the offense looked unstoppable, there were several sequences where the unit struggled to string plays together in an organized fashion.
With all that being said, here is a look at multiple offensive players and how they performed on Saturday.
Darian Mensah
Stat line: 22-of-31 for 222 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions, and one fumble
Mensah's statistical output was sound, as he completed 71% of his passes while throwing three touchdowns. However, the three turnovers marred what was overall a solid performance.
The sophomore quarterback's second interception in the first half was head-scratching and peculiar, as you do not expect that type of mistake from the star quarterback.
Mensah's first interception in the first half and the lost fumble in the waning seconds of the game could be categorized as unlucky, but ultimately, each turnover played a monumental role in the game's outcome.
The former Tulane quarterback demonstrated how high his ceiling is, but his turnovers proved costly in Duke's loss.
Grade: B
Nate Sheppard
Stat line: 16 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns
This was Sheppard's most complete game from start to finish, as he took two carries for 30 yards and one touchdown on the first drive of the game. It is unfortunate how the freshman running back was utilized the rest of the first half, as he received one more carry for -1 yards.
In the second half, the Blue Devils' coaching staff must have realized how dominant Sheppard was in his sparse opportunities in the first half. Sheppard totaled 71 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries in the second half.
Overall, Sheppard was Duke's best player, and was the catalyst and engine for this offense.
Grade: A
Cooper Barkate
Stat line: five receptions for 50 yards
Barkate, as the top option in the passing attack, was too often uninvolved and non-existent on Saturday.
The former Harvard wideout caught a couple of chain-moving catches, but overall, it was a disappointing performance by the veteran receiver.
Grade: B-
Que'Sean Brown
Stat line: five receptions for 61 yards
Brown was explosive, elusive, and aggressive all night. His stat line does not accurately depict how effective he was at all three levels of the field.
Of course, there could have been more production and involvement, but he caught most of his targets, and turned underneath throws into chunk gains.
Grade: B
Jeremiah Hasley
The junior tight end did not record his first reception until late in the third quarter, but he was a reliable weapon on third down and in the red zone.
Other than Barkate, Hasley has proven to be another security blanket for Mensah in the passing game.
Grade: B
