Duke Football Mailbag: What Offense Needs Beyond Nate Sheppard

The Duke Blue Devils are coming off of their bye week with a ton of momentum.

The ACC as a whole has been highly volatile early in the year, but Duke has been one of the league's most consistent teams. It earned a solid road win over Illinois in Week 2, and against the three opponents it was expected to beat (Tulane, Stanford, William & Mary), it won by a combined score of 114-17.

Outside of Miami in the top spot, the ACC still feels totally wide open, but Duke has clearly established itself as a legitimate contender . Before the Blue Devils get the bulk of their league slate underway, here are three pressing questions to monitor.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown on his run against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Duke’s Offense Be Effective if Nate Sheppard Is Held in Check?

Duke sophomore running back Nate Sheppard has been one of the most unstoppable players in college football this season, and he might be the most valuable player in the entire sport. He currently ranks third nationally in rushing yards (644) and has accounted for nine of Duke's 19 rushing or receiving touchdowns.

No team has successfully been able to take Sheppard out of the equation to any extent so far this season, but if that eventually happens, does Duke have an effective offensive game plan?

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils will lead with the run, but every team's defensive priority for the remainder of the season will be to shut Sheppard down. Walker Eget and the passing attack as a whole have been consistent when it needs to be, but there hasn't been a period (aside from when the game has already been out of reach) when the Blue Devils haven't revolved the offense around Sheppard.

Duke has several quality receivers, and Eget has been impressive, but it would be very interesting to see how the unit operates if Sheppard is ever limited.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) warms up before a game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Are Realistic Expectations for the Rest of the Season?

Most folks around college football probably would've deemed an eight- or nine-win campaign for Duke an overwhelming success before the season began. After the team's first four games of the season, that feels like the expectation.

The ACC is wide open, and Duke is as legitimate a contender as any team in the conference right now. The Blue Devils are one of three undefeated ACC clubs, along with Miami and Pittsburgh. Beyond facing Miami on the road, Duke has a legitimate chance to win every remaining game on its regular-season schedule.

Winning 11 games is a real possibility, and eight or nine wins feels like the floor.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Is Duke's Next Big Test?

Looking at Duke's remaining schedule, it doesn't face many opponents that have established themselves as real contenders in the ACC, at least so far. The Blue Devils' toughest remaining bout is obviously against Miami on the road, but every remaining game is very winnable.

Manny Diaz and Co. should handle Georgia Tech on the road this weekend, then beat North Carolina at home. After it hosts the Tar Heels, Duke will meet Virginia in Charlottesville on Oct. 23. The Cavaliers still have questions, but are probably one of the better teams in the conference. That feels like Duke's next big-time test.