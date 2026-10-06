5 Duke Football Players Key for Maintaining Momentum After Bye
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The Duke Blue Devils are in a really good spot coming off their bye week.
As the 2026 regular season nears its midpoint, the Atlantic Coast Conference still feels very wide open. The second spot in the ACC Championship Game feels totally up for grabs for the Blue Devils, as they have been one of the most consistent teams in the ACC so far.
The Blue Devils have a very favorable schedule for the rest of the regular season, but that also means that several "trap" games could trip them up.
Here are five players who must perform at a high level for Duke to maintain its momentum after the bye week.
QB Walker Eget
After a lackluster debut in Week 1 against Tulane, starting quarterback Walker Eget has been extremely impressive. Through four games, he has thrown for 721 yards, six touchdowns, and an interception while completing 62.4% of his passes. He hasn't necessarily needed to do a whole lot with the offense running through superstar running back Nate Sheppard, but he's been effective when he needs to be.
However, aside from the quarterback being the most important position on the field, that's exactly why Eget is so important going forward. For the rest of the season, every Duke opponent's defensive priority will be to contain Sheppard. No team has done that successfully so far, but if Sheppard is ever somewhat taken out of a game, that puts the pressure on Eget to keep the offense afloat.
The San Jose State transfer has been consistent, but if Sheppard is ever held in check, his play will become that much more crucial.
RB Nate Sheppard
Speaking of the superstar running back, Sheppard has arguably been the most valuable player in college football this season. The Louisiana native currently ranks third in the nation in rushing yards (644) after the bye and is averaging 7.1 yards per carry despite ranking eighth nationally in total attempts (91).
Duke has scored 19 rushing and receiving touchdowns this season; Sheppard has accounted for nine of them. The passing attack has been consistent, but it's no secret that this offense revolves around the Heisman Trophy contender. The Blue Devils obviously need a plan if Sheppard is ever held in check, but his nearly unstoppable play has to carry Duke for the remainder of the year.
DE Bryce Davis
Duke's defensive front has a lot of potential, and it's been fairly productive through the team's first four games. The Blue Devils currently rank third in the ACC in rushing yards allowed per game (63.8) and sixth in sacks (11). However, sophomore Bryce Davis is the most talented player on the defensive line for Duke, and his performance will lead the rest of the unit.
So far this season, Davis has notched 12 total tackles, two sacks, and two pass deflections. The Blue Devils have taken control early in each of their last two games, but once conference play gets underway, Davis will need to make his presence felt to keep opposing offenses off rhythm.
CB Dylan Flowers
Duke's two transfer defensive backs, Dylan Flowers (Western Kentucky) and Kyon Loud (Montana), have been pretty impressive early in the season. The Blue Devils seem to have a much-improved pass defense from a season ago, and specifically in the second half of games, the secondary has been stellar.
The Blue Devils currently rank eighth in the ACC in passing yards allowed per game (198.0), and Duke has actually allowed the fewest total points of any team in the league (44). Duke struggled defensively in the pass game last season, and this unit looks much better.
I don't think the Blue Devils necessarily need to rely on either side of the ball for success, but the secondary must remain consistent. Flowers has arguably been Duke's best defensive back, and that play has to continue.
LB Nick Morris Jr.
Sixth-year player Nick Morris Jr. has had a strong start to the season after his 2205 campaign was cut short due to a leg injury. He currently leads the team in total tackles (23) and has notched a fumble recovery.
With Morris, Luke Mergott, Kendall Johnson, Bradley Gompers, and Elliott Schaper, Duke could have one of the best linebacker corps in the ACC. Morris has been fantastic to begin the year, and his leadership will be crucial as Duke gets deeper into league play.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine