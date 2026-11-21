The Boise State Broncos have kept their Pac-12 undefeated record intact. They're now 9-1 heading into Week 12, with their only loss this season being an early-season loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Broncos are once again significant home favorites on Saturday night when they host the 5-5 San Diego State Aztecs. San Diego State is currently in second place in the conference, so if they beat Boise State on Saturday, this could end up being a Pac-12 Championship Game preview.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

San Diego State vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

San Diego State +16.5 (-110)

Boise State -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline

San Diego State +570

Boise State -800

Total

OVER 61.5 (-120)

UNDER 61.5 (+100)

San Diego State vs. Boise State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 21

Time: 9:30 PM ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

San Diego State record: 5-5 (4-2 in Pac-12)

Boise State record: 9-1 (6-0 in Pac-12)

San Diego State vs. Boise State Betting Trends

San Diego State is 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 3-1 in the last four meetings between these two teams

San Diego State is 4-2 in its last six games

The OVER is 6-4 in San Diego State games this season

Boise State is 5-5 against the spread this season

The OVER is 8-2 in Boise State games this season

San Diego State vs. Boise State Key Player to Watch

Rasean Jones, WR - Boise State Broncos

You'd struggle to find another team that has this high a percentage of their passing offense go through a single receiver. Rasean Jones has 20 more receptions and 518 more receiving yards than any other pass-catcher on this Boise State team. San Diego State will have to try to find a way to cover him if they want any chance of pulling off the upset in this game.

San Diego State vs. Boise State Prediction and Best Bet

San Diego State certainly isn't a good team, but the Boise State defense is going to keep them from winning this game by a margin, just like it cost them covering as big favorites against Oregon State last week.

The Broncos are 117th in opponent EPA per play and 61st in defense success rate, which is bad enough that the San Diego State offense is going to be able to put up points.

It's also worth noting that the Aztecs' run defense has been solid this season, ranking inside the top 60 in the country in opponent EPA per rush. If they can slow down the Boise State rushing attack, it's going to be another way they keep this game within reach.

I'll take the points with the underdogs.

Pick: San Diego State +16.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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