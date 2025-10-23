Blue Devil Country

Ranking the Top Four ACC Quarterbacks Entering Week 9

Heading into this week, who are the top quarterbacks in the ACC? Read to find out which quarterbacks have separated themselves from the rest of the pack.

Logan Lazarczyk

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a touchdown pass against the Elon Phoenix during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images
The quarterback landscape in the ACC has been one of the pleasant surprises this season, as multiple transfers at the position have made an immediate impact on their respective teams.

This past week was underwhelming for several quarterbacks within the conference because of either injuries or low-end performances.

With less than six weeks remaining in the regular season, here are the top four quarterbacks in the ACC.

1. Darian Mensah

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Last week's stat line vs. Georgia Tech

  • 32-44 for 373 yards and two touchdowns
Mensah has arguably been the best transfer quarterback in the country this season, as he has led Duke near the top of the ACC. Before the Blue Devils' disappointing loss to Georgia Tech, Duke was tied atop the conference and looked primed to take more control of their destiny.

Regardless of the result, Mensah has completed 70.3% of his passes this season for 2,211 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions.

That is the most proficient rate of any quarterback in the ACC, and he is accomplishing all of this in a smaller program that has been considered an afterthought in college football.

The eye test is clear and evident: Mensah has the highest potential of any quarterback in the conference, and he is arguably the best signal caller in the ACC.

2. Carson Beck

Last week's stat line vs. Louisville

  • 25-35 for 271 yards, 0 touchdowns and four interceptions

Beck's 2025 season has been a complete turnaround from last season's campaign, as the senior quarterback had 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions entering the matchup against Louisville.

However, Beck struggled mightily in the game, throwing four interceptions, and contributed to the Hurricanes' early deficit.

Despite the poor performance, Beck should still be viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC.

However, there is still doubt that he can play at a consistent level for extended stretches in more competitive matchups. Beck's level of competition has been subpar so far this season, and he could get exposed if Miami reaches the College Football Playoff.

3. Cade Klubnik

Last week's stat line vs. SMU: Did not play with ankle injury

This season has not been what Clemson envisioned when it opened the season as the fourth-overall ranked team in the nation.

Despite having three full seasons under his belt, Klubnik looked a deer in headlights, completing less than 58% of his passes in two of the first three games.

However, the senior quarterback has turned it around in the last few weeks, and although he still struggles at times with accuracy against lesser competition, he is a more polished passer than the next quarterback on this list.

4. Haynes King

Last week's stat line vs. Duke

  • 14-21 for 205 yards, 0 touchdowns and 0 interceptions; 14 rush attempts for 120 yards and one rushing touchdown

As mentioned, King is not going to scare opposing defenses with this arm, but his mobility and willingness to run are his strengths.

King is not going to light up the stat sheet through the air, as he averages 196 passing yards per game. However, he has the Yellow Jackets positioned at the top of the ACC with a 7-0 overall record and a 4-0 conference record.

Winning is all that matters. Now, could King and Georgia Tech be brutally exposed in the College Football Playoff if they qualify? Absolutely, but at the moment, King deserves the praise and accolades.

LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is a general sports reporter with a strong focus on the Duke Blue Devils On SI. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.