Duke’s Offense Taking Steps Forward After Recent Setbacks

With Duke entering another bye week, how should the team assess the offense from here on out?

Logan Lazarczyk

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils' offense demonstrated how dominant and proficient it can be during their 27-18 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

Although the score may reflect something completely different, Duke's offense, led by Darian Mensah, did whatever it wanted for the majority of the game.

This offense looked like it had hit another gear, which does not appear that way because of the end product, but Duke could have easily scored at least 30 points in this contest.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

With that being said, let's take a look at how the Blue Devils' offense should orchestrate in the final five weeks of the 2025 season.

Continue to Feature Cooper Barkate as the WR1

Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment box during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

Saturday's game was the first time this season that Duke funneled its passing game primarily through one player. That receiver was Barkate, who took full advantage of every opportunity presented to him against the Yellow Jackets.

Yes, Georgia Tech played soft zone coverages, but Barkate exposed those vacant spaces with route running and football IQ. The combination of those traits will serve Barkate and this offense moving forward.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates a down during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Mensah recognized these tendencies of the Yellow Jackets' defense as well, and the fact that both players were on the same page throughout the game shows that their connection is only going to improve as the season progresses.

The main factor in a wide receiver establishing himself as the clear-cut option in the passing game is when that player gains a rapport with his quarterback. It is safe to say that Mensah is going to lean on Barkate in every game moving forward, and that should be the case.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) high steps into the end zone for a touchdown ahead of California Golden Bears defensive back Cam Sidney (20) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Feature Nate Sheppard and the Rushing Attack More Often

Freshman running back Nate Sheppard earned the starting snaps in the backfield against Georgia Tech, and it wa evident that he is the most explosive and productive running back on the roster.

Sheppard took 15 carries for 50 yards, which is modest production, but the fact of the matter is, he needs to be given more opportunities in this backfield. The freshman running back has demonstrated that he is a valuable asset in pass protection, and should earn him more snaps on the field.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) tries to hold off a tackle by Syracuse Orange defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. (1) in the second quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

It is always advantageous to have three running backs to rely on, but the Blue Devils' offensive coaching staff needs to consolidate the running back touches.

Sheppard should be featured as the primary running back, and he should see 20+ touches every game for the rest of the season.

