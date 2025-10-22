Haynes King Gave Duke a Glimpse of Clemson Quarterback
The Duke Blue Devils are once again entering another bye week, which is their second week off in the last three weeks.
Similar to last week, the Blue Devils will get an extra week to prepare against an athletic, mobile quarterback. Duke was afforded extra time before facing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who are led by quarterback Haynes King. The former Texas A&M signal caller is known for his rushing ability.
The senior quarterback took 14 carries for 120 yards and one rushing touchdown this past weekend against the Blue Devils.
Following this week's bye, Duke takes on Clemson, who have drastically underwhelmed after starting the season as a top 10 ranked program. Since then, the Tigers have compiled a 3-4 overall record with a 2-3 conference record.
Clemson's quarterback Cade Klubnik has been underwhelming through stretches this season as well, but he is another signal caller who utilizes his legs to extend plays and contribute in the run game.
Unfortunately for Clemson, Klubnik was held out of last week's game against the SMU Mustangs due to injury.
However, Klubnik could be back in time for the contest against Duke in a couple of weeks. The Tigers are also on a bye week, hoping that Klubnik can heal up during this time off.
With that being said, what can Duke take from its experience against King and transfer that information into its matchup against Clemson on Nov. 1?
Mobility
They are different runners and utilize their legs for different reasons, but like King, Klubnik can generate a play when nothing presents itself through the air.
Now, King is much more reliant on his mobility, but the Blue Devils' preparation for clogging gaps and not overcommitting on pass rushes will benefit them greatly against Clemson.
As mentioned, Klubnik is a question mark, but Duke should be prepared for the veteran quarterback returning to the lineup.
Veteran Savvy
King and Klubnik are each four-year starters in their college careers, which has benefited both quarterbacks.
Because of this longevity and prolonged experience, neither quarterback is going to fold as easily in adverse situations.
That was apparent on Saturday when King and Georgia Tech's offense struggled for the majority of the first half. However, King stuck with the flow of the game and eventually turned things around in the second half.
Duke will face a similar challenge against Klubnik and Clemson in a couple of weeks.
