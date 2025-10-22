Blue Devil Country

Haynes King Gave Duke a Glimpse of Clemson Quarterback

The Blue Devils enter another bye week with extra time to prepare for a mobile quarterback. What aspects from the last game could still be present against an ACC opponent?

Logan Lazarczyk

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils are once again entering another bye week, which is their second week off in the last three weeks.

Similar to last week, the Blue Devils will get an extra week to prepare against an athletic, mobile quarterback. Duke was afforded extra time before facing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who are led by quarterback Haynes King. The former Texas A&M signal caller is known for his rushing ability.

The senior quarterback took 14 carries for 120 yards and one rushing touchdown this past weekend against the Blue Devils.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) prepares to throw the ball during the first half of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Following this week's bye, Duke takes on Clemson, who have drastically underwhelmed after starting the season as a top 10 ranked program. Since then, the Tigers have compiled a 3-4 overall record with a 2-3 conference record.

Clemson's quarterback Cade Klubnik has been underwhelming through stretches this season as well, but he is another signal caller who utilizes his legs to extend plays and contribute in the run game.

Unfortunately for Clemson, Klubnik was held out of last week's game against the SMU Mustangs due to injury.

Oct 11, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) throws a pass against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

However, Klubnik could be back in time for the contest against Duke in a couple of weeks. The Tigers are also on a bye week, hoping that Klubnik can heal up during this time off.

With that being said, what can Duke take from its experience against King and transfer that information into its matchup against Clemson on Nov. 1?

Mobility

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs with the ball and is defended by Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) during the first half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

They are different runners and utilize their legs for different reasons, but like King, Klubnik can generate a play when nothing presents itself through the air.

Now, King is much more reliant on his mobility, but the Blue Devils' preparation for clogging gaps and not overcommitting on pass rushes will benefit them greatly against Clemson.

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

As mentioned, Klubnik is a question mark, but Duke should be prepared for the veteran quarterback returning to the lineup.

Veteran Savvy

King and Klubnik are each four-year starters in their college careers, which has benefited both quarterbacks.

Oct 11, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) hands the ball off to running back Adam Randall (8) during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Because of this longevity and prolonged experience, neither quarterback is going to fold as easily in adverse situations.

That was apparent on Saturday when King and Georgia Tech's offense struggled for the majority of the first half. However, King stuck with the flow of the game and eventually turned things around in the second half.

Duke will face a similar challenge against Klubnik and Clemson in a couple of weeks.

