Brian Parker II Previews Matchup Against Georgia Tech

Duke's offensive tackle Brian Parker II went into depth on how the Blue Devils are preparing against the Yellow Jackets.

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) against Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils are entering a pivotal matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Oct. 18, at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Starting offensive tackle Brian Parker II spoke with the media on Tuesday during a press conference availability, previewing the upcoming game against Georgia Tech this weekend.

There will be many areas of the field where this game will be decided, but Parker II thinks one matchup within the game stands out above the rest.

What Parker II Had to Say

  • "This is going to be a game in the trenches. [Georgia Tech] is a team that prides itself on running the ball and stopping the run," Parker II said. "We've been having a great run game this year to help balance our offense. That's been a big emphasis for us. We know it's going to be a tough up-front matchup. So, whoever wins that trench battle this weekend will probably win the game."
The Blue Devils' offense has been an elite unit this season, and senior running back Jaquez Moore broke out against California with 56 rushing yards on six carries. Parker II explained the importance of the backfield and how that facet of the offense will be important against Georgia Tech.

  • "I've been here with [Moore] for four years. We all love him; he is a great dude. Then, you bring [Anderson Castle] and [Nate Sheppard] in this year. So, we really have a three-headed monster," Parker II said.
  • "We feel confident with whoever's back there to run, and so have [Jaquez] Moore back feels good. You can see it in his run game, he's a little twitchier like he used to be. That's really good especially for us older guys who have been here for a while. It's somebody everybody is rooting for."
Duke's bye week has been viewed as a potential unfortunate break for the team, as the offense has been clicking on all cylinders. However, the veteran offensive lineman feels that the bye week came at a great time.

  • "For us [offensively], continuing to work on red zone execution. That was something we struggled with early in the season, so continuing to emphasize that and also working on the run game," Parker II explained.
  • "With a bye week, you really get two weeks to focus on your opponent. That's really what we did, as well as healing. We get some guys back, especially on defense. I think Coach [Manny Diaz] did a really good job balancing that."
Although the bye week could break up some rhythm for the offense, as Parker II explained, it was also a great opportunity for the team to spend extra time preparing on Georgia Tech.

