Duke Cornerback Chandler Rivers Drops Thoughts Ahead of Week 8
Duke Blue Devils' senior cornerback, Chandler Rivers, spoke to the media during press conference availability on Tuesday, answering several questions about the current state of Duke, and how the Blue Devils' defense will prepare for Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets have won the last two meetings between these teams. Rivers uses that as extra motivation, but he believes the team needs to treat preparations and game-planning as level-headed as possible.
What Rivers Drops Had to Say
- "You want to get a win at least once. I want to get the win," Rivers said. "The preparation is the same, the mindset is the same. Of course, you don't go into a game hoping to lose. The goal is to win at the end of the day."
Georgia Tech's quarterback, Haynes King, presents a unique challenge for opposing defenses every week. Rivers is excited to face the dual-threat quarterback and believes Duke's defense can step up to the task at hand.
- "[King] is a great college quarterback. He's a dual threat. He can throw the ball; he can run the ball. He can do it all," Rivers said. "I feel like it's a good challenge for the defense this week to be able to go up against another dual-threat quarterback."
As a four-year player at Duke, Rivers has seen it all. With that being said, he has been very impressed with the freshman class and believes this is one of the best recruitment classes during his time as a Blue Devil.
- "The younger guys, as far as them stepping up, making plays, that's what we expected. I feel like this is one of the better classes that we brought in," Rivers explained.
- "They showed it two weeks ago when we played at [California]. They did what we expected them to do. The standard is still the standard at the end of the day, and they met those standards."
Duke has been dominant in the 'Middle Eight' - which is the last four minutes of the second quarter and the first four minutes of the third quarter. The senior cornerback explained why the coaching staff places such an emphasis on that portion of the game.
- "As a team, we make that a huge focal point. You win the middle eight, you have a huge chance to win the game," Rivers said.
- "A lot of games we have been down with two minutes left to go in the second quarter, but then we score a [touchdown] or field goal and go into halftime up. I feel like that shows how much pride we take in winning the middle eight. That sets the tone for the rest of the game."
Rivers has been one of the primary leaders on the defensive side of the ball, as he has totaled 13 solo tackles, nine assisted tackles, three passes defended, and one interception through six games. Duke will need him to continue making an impact through the air and against the run game against Geor
