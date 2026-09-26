Multiple Career Firsts Lead Duke Football to Win Against Tribe

Third-year Blue Devil head coach Manny Diaz and his firing-on-all-cylinders team (4-0, 1-0 ACC) secured a 62-7 victory over the visiting William & Mary Tribe (2-3, 1-2 Patriot League) in Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The win marked Duke football's eighth straight dating back to last season, thereby matching 2013 and 1954/55 for the program's longest winning streak since reeling off 11 in a row between the 1940 and 1941 campaigns.

Duke starting quarterback and graduate transfer Walker Eget capped off a successful opening drive against the Tribe by throwing a 24-yard strike to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jayden Moore. It was Moore's first career score.

After holding William & Mary to a three-and-out on the following possession, Duke failed to convert on fourth down and gave the Tribe the ball back near the red zone. However, the Blue Devils came up big again on defense, shutting down another drive by the opponent and ultimately blocking a 53-yard field goal attempt to get the ball back at their own 36-yard line.

BLOCKED BY LUKE MERGOTT! pic.twitter.com/hwMDxTOTLZ — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 26, 2026

On that ensuing Duke possession, Eget eclipsed the 100-yard passing mark for the day — just past the midway point of the first quarter — before sophomore star running back and Heisman contender Nate Sheppard found paydirt with a 19-yard dash to stretch the lead to 14-0.

Only a matter of time...



Nate Sheppard finds the endzone! pic.twitter.com/otR4KWiSmN — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 26, 2026

But the Tribe quickly answered with a score and extra point of its own, thanks to a 63-yard pass followed by a six-yard throw to find the end zone with just under three minutes to play in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, a 32-yard field goal courtesy of Duke redshirt sophomore kicker Cosme Salas padded the Blue Devils' advantage at 17-7. And just a few minutes later, Duke redshirt freshman quarterback Dan Mahan recorded his first career touchdown pass, delivering a 29-yard throw to a fellow redshirt freshman in wide receiver Kavon Simmons (Simmons' first receiving TD as a Blue Devil) to give the home team a 24-7 lead.

KAVON SIMMONS FROM DAN MAHAN!! pic.twitter.com/yXOrDgKAm0 — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 26, 2026

Another Mahan touchdown through the air, this time a 29-yard toss near the sideline to redshirt freshman wide receiver Jaivon Solomon (his first career TD), gave Duke a 31-7 lead with just under eight minutes to go until halftime. And at that point, the blowout looked to be all but a certainty.

A 28-yard touchdown pass from Eget with under a minute to play in the half resulted in graduate wide receiver Jared Richardson's first score as a Blue Devil. Duke then entered the halftime break with a 38-7 lead in tow, and the defending ACC champs took care of business in the second half, including freshman wide receiver Brody Keefe's first career catch and touchdown, to ensure the lopsided victory.

MY GOODNESS BRODY KEEFE... pic.twitter.com/mHEpEm7nHk — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 26, 2026

Duke Football Individual Stats Versus Tribe

Walker Eget finished the contest 16-for-22 passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns. His backup, Dan Mahan, went 6-for-7 through the air for 126 yards and three scores.

On the ground, Nate Sheppard racked up 116 yards and one score on only nine carries, his fourth time in as many games this season rushing for over 100 yards (now 644 total rushing yards on the year). Graduate running back CJ Campbell totaled 41 yards on nine carries. And the third-stringer, freshman Jayvian Tanelus, added 69 yards and one TD on nine carries.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) celebrates a touchdown by running back Nate Sheppard's (20) against the William & Mary Tribe during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for receiving, 12 Duke football players caught at least one pass. Graduate wide receiver Jonah Burton led the way in that category with five receptions for 63 yards.

Duke outgained William & Mary in total yards, 638-169.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jaivon Solomon (4) celebrates his touchdown with Brody Keefe (18) celebrate during the second quarter against the William & Mary Tribe at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The undefeated Blue Devils now enjoy a bye week before heading to Atlanta to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-0 ACC) on Oct. 10 (time and TV to be announced).