Wild Reality Beginning To Emerge About Duke Football in 2026

It's a fun time to be a Duke football fan.

This past offseason featured a myriad of doubts and questions about the program coming off a 2025 ACC Championship due to a plethora of key departures, both via the transfer portal and the NFL Draft, on both sides of the ball.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With so many new and unproven guys expected to take on big roles in 2026, the Blue Devils were a very difficult team to gauge. Now here we are, three games into the regular season, and head coach Manny Diaz and Co. once again are exceeding expectations.

Duke football is becoming more respected under Diaz, who continues to deliver a great on-field product and lead winning football.

Now, a wild reality is starting to emerge around the program.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) runs with the ball against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Duke the Most Underrated Team in College Football?

The Blue Devils haven't been ranked in the AP Top 25 yet this season, but received 20 votes after defeating Stanford at home 35-7 to improve to 3-0. Duke seems to be on the cusp of getting ranked, but still isn't getting the respect it deserves on a national scale.

Dating back to last season, the Blue Devils might be the most underrated team in the country. Going back to late in the 2025 campaign, Duke has won its last seven games, including a ranked win over No. 17 Virginia in the 2025 ACC Championship. Diaz and Co. already have at least one quality win this season after defeating Illinois on the road in Week 2.

The Blue Devils probably should've received at least some votes in the AP Poll after their win over the Fighting Illini, but now, at 3-0, Duke's favorable upcoming schedule could push them into the Top 25.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed Jr. (10) and linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (7) celebrate a 31-27 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Could Duke Be Ranked?

At this point, I don't think it's unfair to expect the Blue Devils to begin the season with a 6-0 record. Over its next three contests, Duke will host William & Mary, face Georgia Tech (1-2) in Atlanta, and host North Carolina (2-1). Duke will likely be expected to win all three games.

If the Blue Devils take down the Tribe, could that be the needle mover to a national ranking? It seems more likely that a road victory over Georgia Tech on Oct. 10 could be the push they need, assuming they handle business against William & Mary.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave linebacker Chris Rodgers (4) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (12) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke has a true Heisman Trophy contender in star running back Nate Sheppard, and the program has already proven it can defeat good teams. A 7-0 record and a conference championship over its last seven games dating back to last season, and the Blue Devils still aren't getting the recognition they deserve.

I think two more wins is the magic number for Diaz's squad to finally break through.