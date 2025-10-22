Duke Corner Rising on NFL Draft Boards
Despite a brutal loss filled with missed opportunities and a leaky run defense, the Duke defense held up its end of the bargain for three and a half quarters. Georgia Tech was tied down early on, but some miscues on offense for the Blue Devils allowed the visitors to take the lead and never really look back.
The Duke pass defense allowed 205 yards to Haynes King and gave up a pair of big plays in the air that allowed the Yellow Jackets to pull ahead in Durham.
The pass defense has been a problem for the Blue Devils this season, dealing with injuries and allowing 245.9 yards per game through the air.
One Blue Devil, however, has been a problem for defenses in the secondary. And now, he's rising NFL Draft boards and becoming a player that offenses in the ACC have to account for on every play.
Chandler Rivers on NFL Draft Radar
ESPN recently published an article dissecting different rising prospects before April's NFL Draft in 2026. Mel Kiper Jr., a seasoned veteran of the draft scouting world, mentioned Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers as an intriguing prospect to follow for the rest of the season.
The senior corner, who has seen action with the Blue Devils since his freshman season, has been Duke's most reliable player in the secondary this season. Without Terry Moore, Rivers has been tasked with leading the room and picking up the most dangerous weapon from each opposing offense.
So far this season, Rivers has 29 tackles, six pass deflections, and one interception. He has six total interceptions in his collegiate career. The 5-foot-10-inch, 185-pound corner has bounced between the slot and boundary corner positions. He's only allowed three catches this season and had an NFL passer rating of 77.9 against him through seven games.
Facing a team's top receiver more often has led to some issues this season for Rivers, being too physical. He has been flagged six times this season, twice as many as his previous three seasons combined (three).
What Mel Kiper Jr. Said
- "Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers had a great Saturday despite the loss to Georgia Tech. He had seven tackles and two passes defensed. His route recognition skills are outstanding, and he locates the ball well and can then plant and drive on it really well."
- "That has helped Rivers to six interceptions over four seasons. But he's also strong against the run, showing a real willingness to throw his body around and make tackles. You can tell on tape that he loves the physicality of the position despite being just 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds. Rivers is just a really good football player who plays hard.
Kiper views Rivers as the eighth-best corner in the upcoming class, with the ability to jump up a few spots, and the second-best corner in the ACC who could enter the draft behind Clemson's Avieon Terrell.
Rivers' size probably makes him a better fit as a slot defender in the NFL, rather than on the outside where he primarily spends his time at Duke. Kiper believes Rivers could be a Day 2 pick in April, selected in the second or third round, if he continues his strong play this season.
