Defensive Grades From Duke's Week 8 Loss

The Blue Devils gave up 17 points in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to Georgia Tech.

Logan Brown

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) catches the pass past Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) during the second half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion (4) catches the pass past Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) during the second half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Despite the back-and-forth nature of Saturday's game, the Blue Devils were mostly in control of the game through the first half and parts of the third quarter.

Things unraveled in the fourth quarter, however, as the Georgia Tech running game finally hit some big bursts and silenced the crowd at Wallace Wade Stadium for a 27-18 victory.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Manny Diaz was hoping to place his team at the top of the ACC standings, following Miami's upset loss, and take down the undefeated Yellow Jackets.

He can still be proud of the defensive effort through three quarters, but some of the missed opportunities offensively allowed Georgia Tech to continue to run the ball and wear down the defense in Durham.

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, a couple of defensive Blue Devils stood out, even despite the poor rushing defense at the end of the game.

As far as grades go, this was not the best game for the Duke defense. Here are the top five highest graded Duke defenders from Saturday's loss. (minimum 30 snaps).

5. CB Landan Callahan

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Callahan only allowed one catch on the lone target he received against the Yellow Jackets. Despite that, he was a bit inconsistent in coverage away from the play at times, and it was a much quieter day for him in the box score against the run.

The Duke defense is still hoping to add Terry Moore back to the secondary soon, but Callahan has played admirably opposite of Chandler Rivers.

According to PFF, Callahan earned an overall grade of 63.1, with a 63.1 grade against the run, a 62.2 grade in coverage, and a 76.2 tackling grade after a pair of tackles.

4. S Caleb Weaver

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devil mascot before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Weaver has had some good and some bad showings this season, and Saturday's game falls somewhere in the middle. He made 10 tackles, with two coming for a loss, but he also missed a pair of tackles against the run. He was also targeted twice, both being short completions. Weaver shined as a last line of defense in the air, and nothing from Haynes King went deep over the top.

According to PFF, Weaver had an overall grade of 65.4 with a coverage grade of 74.3, a run defense grade of 50.0, and a tackling grade of 59.3.

3. DT Aaron Hall

Oct 26, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) celebrate during the second half of the game against Southern Methodist Mustangs at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The fifth-year Blue Devil defensive lineman was one of the bright spots against the run, dominating the B-gap and keeping runs from bouncing outside the tackle box. He made three tackles in the game and was credited with two "stop" plays by PFF, which indicate tackles that caused a failure for the offense.

According to PFF, Hall had an overall grade of 67.7, with a run defense grade of 72.4 and a tackling grade of 71.9.

2. DT Josiah Green

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Josiah Green (4) sacks Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

Green had possibly his best all-around game of the season from the interior of the defense live for Duke. He made five tackles, with credit for half a tackle for loss, and made two hits on King as a passer. He did have one penalty, but the performance on the ground was admirable factoring in his rotation amongst the room.

According to PFF, Green earned an overall grade of 70.9, with run defense grade of 74.1, a tackling grade of 72.4, and a pass rush grade of 69.4.

1. CB Chandler Rivers

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Chandler Rivers (0) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Once again, Rivers shined in the secondary which is still running thin without Moore. Rivers graded out as the best defender of the day for the Blue Devils, making seven tackles and a pair of pass deflections.

He continued to balance his snaps between corner and the slot, though he allowed three catches for 15 yards. He also record one hurry while rushing the passer.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the sidelines in the second quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

According to PFF, Rivers earned an overall grade of 71.9, with an 84.6 tackling grade, a 69.5 coverage grade, and a 69.4 run defense grade.

