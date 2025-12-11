Duke to Avoid Arizona State Star in Sun Bowl

Duke will wrap up the 2025 season in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, against Arizona State, tying together an uneven season.

While an ACC Championship victory is definitely something to celebrate and cherish, a five-loss campaign with the amount of talent on the team can be seen as underachieving.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Still, Duke has a chance to capture a ninth win in year two under coach Manny Diaz and set some early expectations rolling into next season.

Arizona State has followed a similarly winding path this season, which was largely derailed by injuries to key stars along the way. After winning the Big 12 stunningly in 2024 and nearly knocking off Texas in the College Football Playoff, the Sun Devils had a hard time overcoming injuries and finished the regular season with an 8-4 record.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Among the injured stars were quarterback Sam Leavitt, who is out for the season with a foot injury and recently decided to enter the transfer portal, and wideout Jordyn Tyson.

The Blue Devils have lacked consistency on defense all season long, so facing that duo in the Sun Bowl would be a nightmare scenario. Thankfully, for Duke fans, it doesn't appear that the Blue Devils will have to deal with either in the game.

ASU's Jordyn Tyson Opts Out of Sun Bowl

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson will not play in the Sun Bowl and has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, according to Matt Zenitz and Chris Karpman of 247 Sports. The Sun Devils' top wideout is widely regarded as one of the best receivers available in the upcoming draft and could be a top-10 pick.

Arizona State star junior wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is set to enter the NFL draft, sources tell me and @ChrisKarpman for @CBSSports.



Tyson, who is in line to be a first-round draft pick, isn’t expected to play in Arizona State’s bowl matchup against Duke, per sources. pic.twitter.com/uq1K4Zip0y — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 11, 2025

The junior receiver missed three games with a hamstring injury late in the season, but ultimately returned for the final two games. However, he reaggravated the injury in the season-finale against Arizona, and didn't play much of the game.

Duke is catching a huge break by getting the star wideout off the field. In nine games, Tyson logged 61 catches for 771 yards and eight touchdowns. Had he not missed any time, Tyson was on pace to obliterate ASU's single-season receptions record. In 2024, Tyson broke out with 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive back Caleb Weaver (3) celebrates with teammates after making a interception in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Chandler Rivers is Duke's top cover corner and likely would have been forced to follow Tyson across the field. However, Rivers has been far from his best down the stretch of the season. Despite only surrendering one touchdown this season, Rivers allowed an NFL passer rating of 82.8 when targeted. Quarterbacks completed 68.8% of passes when throwing his way.

Safeties Caleb Weaver and DaShawn Stone , however, have played much better in recent weeks and could bracket some of ASU's receivers. Weaver snagged an interception against Virginia in the ACC title game and leads Duke with 82 tackles, while Stone had a pick against Wake Forest.

Nov 9, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) celebrates a blocked touchdown during the first half of the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The secondary as a whole has been abysmal for the Blue Devils. Duke allowed 269.2 passing yards per game, 14th in the ACC. The Sun Devils won't be as aggressive a passing team with Jeff Sims under center, but Tyson was certainly an element that the Blue Devils would have to account for.

Without Tyson in the lineup, the top receiving threat Duke will need to contend with is senior Malik McClain, who has made 22 catches for 378 yards and no touchdowns this season.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.