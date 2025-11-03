Revisiting Duke's Game-Winning Drive vs Clemson
It wasn't without its fair share of controversy, but Duke improved to 5-3 with a massive, 46-45 win over Clemson in Death Valley.
Defense was at a premium in this one, as both teams scored at will in the first half and hit big plays down the stretch. The Blue Devils improved to 4-1 in ACC play and, thanks to losses by Miami and Georgia Tech, have a much clearer vision now to the conference title game.
Darian Mensah exploded against the Tigers, tossing four touchdown passes and 361 yards in the win. He's now fifth in the nation in passing yards (2,572) and sixth in passing touchdowns (21). Mensah has not thrown an interception since Week 3 against his former team, Tulane. That's 211 consecutive pass attempts without throwing one to the defense.
Duke led early, jumping out to a 21-7 lead, but stalled for a bit as Clemson clawed back to tie and eventually lead.
Both offenses battled back and forth all day long with big plays through the air. Mensah completed passes of 43, 56, and 77 yards in the game, while Clemson's Cade Klubnik completed passes of 64 and 75 yards. Klubnik threw for a career-high 385 passing yards on Saturday.
All the fireworks offensively continued to the very end. Trailing by a touchdown, the Blue Devils got the ball with the chance to tie, or even win the game with just over five minutes remaining. It's a drive that will go down in Duke history as the one that finally conquered Clemson on the road. Here's how it happened.
The Drive
The Tigers pinned the Blue Devils deep as the punt rolled down to the 6-yard line. With 5:19 on the clock and the Clemson offense scoring furiously, it became apparent that Duke needed to make this final full drive of the game.
Facing a third down, backed up on their own 9-yard line, Duke needed a big conversion to keep the drive moving. Mensah dropped back and found tight end Jeremiah Hasley, who leaked out on a seam straight up the middle of the field. Clemson's linebackers didn't even notice him run by.
Hasley made the catch, shook off a tackler, and finally fell at the Clemson 35-yard line for a 56-yard gain. Later on the drive, Hasley made a crucial catch on a short fourth down try to keep the game going after Mensah found him on a rollout with pressure in his face.
Mensah's calm manner and professional execution were key to the drive. He credited his coach for setting the tone.
"Coach Diaz came up to me before that drive and said, 'Where else would you rather be?' And I think he was absolutely right," Mensah said.
The Controversial Penalty
A holding call against center Matt Craycraft led to another hugely important fourth down, needing 10 yards to move the chains with just 49 seconds remaining. Manny Diaz called a timeout to allow offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer to pick the perfect play.
However, the perfect play did not come to fruition. Clemson brought pressure through the middle, forcing Mensah to drift backward and to his left, searching for an open receiver. With defensive end Will Heldt closing in, Mensah flung the ball toward the middle of the field to Que'Sean Brown, but physical defense forced an incompletion.
But just for a moment.
Officials ruled defensive pass interference against Clemson's top corner, Avieon Terrell. The call gave the Blue Devils a free first down at the 3-yard line, and the Tigers fans couldn't believe it. Dabo Swinney nearly lost his mind on the sideline, and didn't hold back after the game.
"It shouldn’t come down to that, we had plenty of opportunities to win the game, but that’s one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in a game ever in my entire coaching career, ever," Swinney said about the penalty.
"A situation like that, I don’t really know what else to say. But I don’t want to make that a deal because we should’ve won the game. We had plenty of opportunities to win the game. But when you fight your butt off and you scratch and you claw and you get in a situation like that and you have a call like that, man, that’s just more salt in the wound.”
Terrell had inside leverage on Brown at the start of the route and did get his hands on him. As Brown tried to cut toward the middle of the field, both players got tangled together. Clemson fans argue that Brown pushed Terrell, who hit the ground as the flag was thrown.
On the very next play, Nate Sheppard punched it in for a touchdown. All Duke had to do was kick the extra point and hold on in the final seconds to go to overtime. Diaz, however, had other plans.
Going For Two
Diaz did not waste any time, signaling for the offense to go for two and the lead with 40 seconds on the clock.
The Blue Devils drew up an interesting play for the 2-point conversion. Sheppard motioned across the offense as if he was going to take the ball on a jet sweep.
Instead, Mensah faked it and rolled right. Sahmir Hagans, who was crouching behind the offensive line, slipped out to the right and was wide open in the end zone to make the catch.
The lack of hesitation made sense for Diaz, given the name of the winning play.
"We felt really good about the play. We had repped it all week," Diaz said of the 2-point conversion call, aptly named 'Waffle House' because it is always open. "Playing extra innings in Death Valley seemed like that would benefit the home team."
The drive spanned 11 plays and 94 yards, draining 4:39 off the clock. The Tigers didn't have enough time to respond, and the gutsy call paid off, giving Duke the win in regulation.
"It's bigger than just a win," Diaz said. "It's what this program needed. We needed to know that we could beat someone as good as Clemson in a stadium like this while they were playing well."
