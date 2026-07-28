Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 4

We are now down to the final four spots in our Duke football 2026 top 30 players list. Over the last several weeks, we have been delivering the top 30 players on the Blue Devils' roster heading into the 2026 campaign.

Now, with just four spots to go, we have recently gone over several key players who can truly be stars for the Blue Devils in 2026. However, as we have mentioned throughout this series, there is a lot of unproven talent on the roster.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The No. 1 spot on this list will be released the day before Duke begins its training camp. That official date has not been reported, but the Blue Devils will kick off the regular season on September 5 against Tulane.

We have spoken a lot about all of the new additions that head coach Manny Diaz and his staff have brought in this offseason, and how important it is for the Blue Devils' 2026 success that these newcomers take major leaps forward this season.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's running back Nate Sheppard talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are several reasons to believe the Blue Devils can legitimately compete in the ACC this season despite the massive loss of production on both sides of the ball. Duke won nine games in Year 1 under Diaz and secured its first ACC Championship since 1989 in 2025.

Duke did not have extremely high expectations heading into the 2024 campaign, yet Diaz still delivered an extremely successful season. The Blue Devils are a pretty difficult team to gauge heading into 2026, given the plethora of newcomers who are unproven at the Power Conference level.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At many different position groups, either returners who will be thrust into bigger roles or portal acquisitions from mid-major conferences will be asked to be big-time contributors. Although Duke is bringing in a ton of intriguing talent, it is extremely difficult to predict how a team will look with so many new pieces before it has actually played together.

The same idea applies to college basketball, where teams build rosters nearly entirely through portal talent. It might look great on paper, but it is not easy to tell how it will function in-game.

Throughout this series, we have spent a lot of time talking about the defensive side of the ball for the Blue Devils. The reason being, it is fair to assume that Duke will take a step back offensively, given all that it lost on offense.

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) passes the ball during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, one of the most interesting position groups to follow this season in Durham will be the wide receivers. The Blue Devils, led by Darian Mensah, had one of the best offenses in the ACC last year. Much of that had to do with a stellar wide receiver trio.

All of Duke's top three receivers from 2025 are gone. Cooper Barkate transferred to Miami, Que'Sean Brown transferred to Virginia Tech, and Sahmir Hagans ran out of eligibility.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. (20) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diaz and Co. went into the portal and picked up some intriguing talents to fill that gap. However, like most of the Blue Devils' incoming transfers, they come from the mid-major level, making it really difficult to predict how their games will translate to the ACC.

We continue our Duke football top 30 players series with a newcomer at the wide receiver position who is poised to be Walker Eget's top target this season. His production translating from the Ivy League to the ACC will be critical to Duke's offensive consistency and ceiling.

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 4 WR Jared Richardson

Wide receiver Jared Richardson will spend his final year of college football with the Blue Devils after spending his entire career at Penn. The 6'2" Pennsylvania native has the makeup of a true WR1 and looks to be Eget's top target in 2026.

Richardson was an unranked prospect per 247Sports, but quickly became an elite Ivy League target. He only played in four games as a true freshman for the Quakers in 2022, but soon after established himself as the team's top receiving threat.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2023, Richardson tallied 67 receptions for 788 yards and eight touchdowns. He led the Quakers in all three categories and finished second in the Ivy League in all three as well. Richardson earned First Team All-Ivy League honors.

Richardson established momentum as an elite target, but took a bit of a step back in 2024. He notched 46 receptions for 684 yards and seven touchdowns, earning Second Team All-Ivy League honors. He once again led Penn in all three categories.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates after picking up a first down Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2025 was the year Richardson really broke onto the scene. Starting all 10 games for the Quakers, Richardson went for 80 receptions to go along with 1,033 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He led the conference in receptions and touchdowns, while finishing second in yards.

The big-time pass catcher was a First Team FCS Football Central All-American.

Obviously, Richardson has been extremely productive at the collegiate level, but once again, it is difficult to gauge how that will translate to the ACC. Richardson and Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas will likely be Duke's top receiving targets next season, but a lot of Duke's offensive ceiling will revolve around their ability to excel in their games in Power Conference football.

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Zyeir Gamble (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other Top 30 Stories

No. 30 WR Jaivon Solomon | No. 29 RB CJ Campbell | No. 28 QB Dan Mahan | No. 27 DT Preston Watson | No. 26 DT Owen Wafle | No. 25 IOL Sean Stover | No. 24 DE Kevin O'Connor | No. 23 CB Landan Callahan | No. 22 WR Javen Nicholas | No. 21 CB Kyon Loud

No. 20 S Andrew Pellicciotta | No. 19 CB Che Ojarikre | No. 18 LB Kendall Johnson | No. 17 QB Walker Eget | No. 16 CB Dylan Flowers | No. 15 OT Braden Miller | No. 14 C Matt Craycraft | No. 13 CB Kimari Robinson | No. 12 DE Bryce Davis | No. 11 LB Elliott Schaper

No. 10 LB Bradley Gompers | No. 9 S Patrick Smith-Young | No. 8 OT Nick Del Grande | No. 7 DE Tyshon Reed | No. 6 LB Nick Morris Jr. | No. 5 S DaShawn Stone