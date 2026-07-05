Why Duke Football Returner Bryce Davis Can Shock ACC

The Duke football program is entering the 2026 season with lower expectations than it anticipated after its ACC Championship victory in 2025.

Head coach Manny Diaz delivered the program's first conference crown since 1989 last season, and the Blue Devils were poised to enter 2026 as potentially the team to beat out of the ACC. Then the transfer portal made Duke possibly its biggest victim.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils lost star quarterback Darian Mensah and star receiver Cooper Barkate to Miami. Additionally, key defensive pieces Chandler Rivers, Wesley Williams, and Vincent Anthony Jr. all headed to the NFL.

With so many new pieces on the offensive side of the ball for Duke, it will likely have to lean on its defense to succeed. The front seven could be one of the Blue Devils' best position groups overall, and rising sophomore Bryce Davis could break out onto the scene.

Bryce Davis Could Be One of ACC's Biggest Defensive Breakouts

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Davis was a highly touted recruit out of high school, rated a 4-star prospect and the No. 5 edge in the nation, according to 247Sports. He's actually the highest-rated commit in Duke football history per 247Sports.

As a rookie with the Blue Devils, the 6'3" edge appeared on special teams but served more of a reserve role despite his standing as a recruit. As a rookie, Davis tallied 10 total tackles and a pass deflection, appearing in every regular-season contest. Davis chose Duke because he could make a major impact pretty quickly. That's exactly what his expectations should be heading into 2026.

Bryce Davis Has the Talent To Excel Quickly

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) cuts through Duke Blue Devils saftey Caleb Weaver (3) and Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis is already a good athlete with the IQ to find holes and get low around opposing offensive linemen. He came into Duke expecting to be a significant piece of their success, and he has the talent to excel quickly in 2026 and take the ACC by storm.

With veterans like Tyshon Reed and Kevin O'Connor both back with the Blue Devils this year, it's unclear whether Davis will earn a starting spot right away, as still just a true sophomore.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, he is one of the most gifted Blue Devils on either side of the ball, and it's hard to imagine a world where he plays a reserve role for another campaign. Davis has all the tools to break out in 2026, and for a Duke team that will likely lean on its defense, the stage is set for the former big-time recruit.