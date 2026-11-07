Duke Football vs. NC State: How To Watch, TV, Preview

The Duke football program has its mojo back and looks to make it three straight wins on the road this weekend.

The Blue Devils will play their second road game in three weeks as they take the short road trip to Raleigh to meet in-state rival NC State (4-4, 2-3 ACC). Duke has won two in a row and is coming off its best all-around performance of the entire season, defeating Boston College 47-2 at Wallace Wade Stadium last weekend.

Manny Diaz and Co. are back in a good place and remain near a jumbled top of the ACC. A win this weekend would be monumental before the Blue Devils head to Coral Gables to take on No. 1 Miami the following Saturday.

Before the Blue Devils kick off against the Wolfpack, here's everything you need to know.

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the second quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How To Watch Duke Football vs. NC State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Time: 12:30 pm ET

Location: Carter-Finley Stadium (Raleigh, NC)

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TV: CW

Announcers: Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Jason Cabinda (analyst), Wes Bryant (analyst)

Listen: Blue Devil Network

Duke Football vs. NC State Series History

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) looks on after scoring his fifth rushing touchdown of the game during the third quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils have a lengthy history against the Wolfpack, leading the all-time series with a 44-37-5 record. Duke has won five of the last six matchups between the two programs and has not lost in Raleigh since 2020. Duke boasts a 26-16-1 record at home against the Wolfpack, but an 18-21-4 record on the road. Last season, the Blue Devils defeated NC State 45-33 at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Duke Football vs. NC State Preview

NC State is a fairly interesting team. It's certainly got talent and has looked good at times, but it's been very hot and cold in 2026. The Wolfpack have scored over 30 points in all four of their wins this season, but have also allowed over 30 points to their opponents in all four losses.

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) drops back to pass under pressure from Boston College Eagles defensive back KP Price (2) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback CJ Bailey is certainly a name to watch in this one, as he's been hot over NC State's last three games. Nonetheless, the Blue Devils put together their best all-around showing against Boston College last weekend and are riding a ton of momentum.

Duke is 2-1 in true road games this season, but NC State presents an intriguing challenge. Led by superstar running back Nate Sheppard, the Blue Devils showed their offensive potential last weekend at home, and this is an NC State club that has surrendered points in its losses.