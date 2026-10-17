Duke Football vs. UNC: How To Watch, TV, Radio, Announcers
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The Duke Blue Devils (4-1, 1-1 ACC) will host archrival North Carolina (3-2, 1-1 ACC) at Wallace Wade Stadium this weekend with a chance to keep the Victory Bell in Durham.
Both the Blue Devils and Tar Heels have at least somewhat exceeded early expectations for each club before the season began, but this weekend's rivalry contest serves as a pivotal game for both teams' ACC ceiling. One of the two programs will have two conference losses after the weekend, which will make for a tough path going forward for competing at the top of the ACC standings.
North Carolina could be without a few big-time starters, while star running back Nate Sheppard's availability remains uncertain, as he's been listed as questionable all week.
Before the Blue Devils face North Carolina, here's everything you need to know.
How To Watch Duke vs. North Carolina
Date: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026
Time: 3:30 pm ET
Location: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, NC)
TV: ESPN2
Announcers: Lowell Galindo (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Dawn Davenport (reporter)
Radio: Local radio affiliates listed here.
Duke vs. North Carolina Series History
The Blue Devils are 40-65-4 all-time against the Tar Heels, but Duke has kept the Victory Bell in Durham in each of the last two years. Duke has won its last two matchups against the Tar Heels, one in Durham and one in Chapel Hill, after losing the previous five bouts between the two rivals.
Duke is 20-31-2 all-time at home against the Heels.
Quick Preview for Duke vs. North Carolina
The Tar Heels are coming off a solid road win over then-ranked Pittsburgh last weekend, though Pat Narduzzi was without starting quarterback Mason Heintschel, who tore his ACL the weekend prior in a win over Virginia Tech. UNC has led with defense so far this season, and its inconsistent offensive attack provides a great opportunity for the Blue Devils to take a step forward on the defensive side of the ball.
Duke suffered its first loss of the season last weekend in Atlanta against Georgia Tech, but it was a contest the Blue Devils kept themselves in the entire way. In just one week, a lot of pressure has mounted on the Blue Devils to pick up a win at home and keep their ACC title contention hopes alive. Duke has been the more consistent team throughout the season, but this is some early adversity that it will have to overcome.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine