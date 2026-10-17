Duke Football vs. UNC: How To Watch, TV, Radio, Announcers

The Duke Blue Devils (4-1, 1-1 ACC) will host archrival North Carolina (3-2, 1-1 ACC) at Wallace Wade Stadium this weekend with a chance to keep the Victory Bell in Durham.

Both the Blue Devils and Tar Heels have at least somewhat exceeded early expectations for each club before the season began, but this weekend's rivalry contest serves as a pivotal game for both teams' ACC ceiling. One of the two programs will have two conference losses after the weekend, which will make for a tough path going forward for competing at the top of the ACC standings.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) scrambles against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina could be without a few big-time starters, while star running back Nate Sheppard's availability remains uncertain, as he's been listed as questionable all week.

Before the Blue Devils face North Carolina, here's everything you need to know.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; William & Mary Tribe wide receiver Khylil Johnson (5) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils cornerbacks Dylan Flowers (0) and Kyon Loud (1) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How To Watch Duke vs. North Carolina

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026

Time: 3:30 pm ET

Location: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, NC)

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) and Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrate Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard's (20) touchdown against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TV: ESPN2

Announcers: Lowell Galindo (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), Dawn Davenport (reporter)

Radio: Local radio affiliates listed here.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Gavin Harris (8) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kyon Loud (1) and linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and safety Andrew Pellicciotta (35) in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke vs. North Carolina Series History

The Blue Devils are 40-65-4 all-time against the Tar Heels, but Duke has kept the Victory Bell in Durham in each of the last two years. Duke has won its last two matchups against the Tar Heels, one in Durham and one in Chapel Hill, after losing the previous five bouts between the two rivals.

Duke is 20-31-2 all-time at home against the Heels.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrates after a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quick Preview for Duke vs. North Carolina

The Tar Heels are coming off a solid road win over then-ranked Pittsburgh last weekend, though Pat Narduzzi was without starting quarterback Mason Heintschel, who tore his ACL the weekend prior in a win over Virginia Tech. UNC has led with defense so far this season, and its inconsistent offensive attack provides a great opportunity for the Blue Devils to take a step forward on the defensive side of the ball.

Duke suffered its first loss of the season last weekend in Atlanta against Georgia Tech, but it was a contest the Blue Devils kept themselves in the entire way. In just one week, a lot of pressure has mounted on the Blue Devils to pick up a win at home and keep their ACC title contention hopes alive. Duke has been the more consistent team throughout the season, but this is some early adversity that it will have to overcome.