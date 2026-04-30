Former Duke Forward Will Now Suit Up Against Previous Team
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The Duke basketball program did not deal with much portal trouble this offseason and was able to retain much of its production from a season ago.
Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have retained four of their top six scorers from this past season in Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, and Cayden Boozer, along with redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins.
However, a few rotation pieces from last year's team did end up hitting the portal in search of an elevated role, and one of those former Blue Devils now has a chance to suit up against his former squad next season.
Former Blue Devil Nik Khamenia To Face Off Against Duke Next Season
On Wednesday, it was reported that Duke and UConn were finalizing an agreement to face off on Thanksgiving Eve at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. There is no timetable for an official announcement.
Not only will this contest deliver a heavyweight bout between two presumed National Championship contenders, but it will also feature Nik Khamenia with his new school. After departing from the Duke program via the portal following his freshman year with the Blue Devils, Khamenia later committed to the Huskies and is expected to be a major contributor for Dan Hurley next season.
It was a somewhat sour exit between Khamenia and Duke fans, as the Blue Devils were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament this past season by UConn in soul-crushing fashion. Shortly after the grueling defeat, in which Khamenia played 22 minutes for Duke, he has now gone to the other side.
Khamenia Will Have Elevated Role With Huskies
The former 5-star recruit entered his college career as one of the best outside shooters in his class. The 6'8" wing primarily saw extended time on the floor due to his motor and defensive versatility, but was rarely able to put his scoring prowess on display.
Across his rookie year in Durham, Khamenia averaged 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds on 44.4% shooting from the field and 34.0% shooting from three on 2.7 attempts a night.
The Los Angeles native was one of the more likely Blue Devils to hit the portal after the season was over, as there just wasn't enough room in the rotation for Khamenia to showcase his talents. He entered the 2025-26 season as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but his limited freedom at Duke halted his rise.
Now, Khamenia will have a chance to perform against his former club.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.