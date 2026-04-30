The Duke basketball program did not deal with much portal trouble this offseason and was able to retain much of its production from a season ago.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have retained four of their top six scorers from this past season in Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, and Cayden Boozer, along with redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) makes a layup against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

However, a few rotation pieces from last year's team did end up hitting the portal in search of an elevated role, and one of those former Blue Devils now has a chance to suit up against his former squad next season.

Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) celebrates after scoring Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Blue Devil Nik Khamenia To Face Off Against Duke Next Season

On Wednesday, it was reported that Duke and UConn were finalizing an agreement to face off on Thanksgiving Eve at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. There is no timetable for an official announcement.

Not only will this contest deliver a heavyweight bout between two presumed National Championship contenders, but it will also feature Nik Khamenia with his new school. After departing from the Duke program via the portal following his freshman year with the Blue Devils, Khamenia later committed to the Huskies and is expected to be a major contributor for Dan Hurley next season.

It was a somewhat sour exit between Khamenia and Duke fans, as the Blue Devils were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament this past season by UConn in soul-crushing fashion. Shortly after the grueling defeat, in which Khamenia played 22 minutes for Duke, he has now gone to the other side.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Khamenia Will Have Elevated Role With Huskies

The former 5-star recruit entered his college career as one of the best outside shooters in his class. The 6'8" wing primarily saw extended time on the floor due to his motor and defensive versatility, but was rarely able to put his scoring prowess on display.

Across his rookie year in Durham, Khamenia averaged 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds on 44.4% shooting from the field and 34.0% shooting from three on 2.7 attempts a night.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) passes the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles native was one of the more likely Blue Devils to hit the portal after the season was over, as there just wasn't enough room in the rotation for Khamenia to showcase his talents. He entered the 2025-26 season as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but his limited freedom at Duke halted his rise.

Now, Khamenia will have a chance to perform against his former club.