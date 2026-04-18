Former Blue Devil Nik Khamenia Reveals Shocking Portal Commitment
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If there is a transfer portal move that illustrates the "pure business" world of college athletics in this NIL era, it's this one.
Former Duke basketball wing Nikolas Khamenia has committed to UConn after entering the transfer portal. The 6'8" wing spent one season with the Blue Devils.
Nik Khamenia Commits to UConn Out of Transfer Portal
The former 5-star recruit came to Durham as part of head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff's No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class, featuring other stars such as Cameron Boozer, Dame Sarr, and Cayden Boozer.
Khamenia came into college basketball regarded as one of the top three-point specialists in his recruiting class, along with boasting a high basketball IQ, the ability to guard multiple positions on the floor, and a strong passing game.
However, with the slew of talent that Scheyer and Co. brought in, it was tough for Khamenia to put his full arsenal on display. After coming into the 2025-26 college basketball season regarded as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, his stock took a big hit over his rookie campaign.
The Los Angeles native played meaningful minutes for the Blue Devils, averaging 19.8 per game, but was mainly on the court for his defensive capabilities. Across his freshman year, Khamenia averaged 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds on 44.4% shooting from the field and 34.0% shooting from three-point range on 2.7 attempts.
Now, Khamenia is an elite talent with the potential to be a star, but it's hard for the Blue Devil faithful to watch a former Duke player transfer over to the program that just ended Duke's season in the most heartbreaking way possible.
UConn Broke Duke Fans' Hearts
In the NCAA Tournament, the 1-seed Blue Devils faced the 2-seed Huskies in the Elite Eight, as Duke looked to get to the Final Four for the second consecutive season. Duke was in control for the majority of the way, holding a 44-29 lead at half. Then, it all came crashing down in the final seconds.
With 10 seconds left, Silas Demary Jr. knocked down a free throw to make the tally 72-70 in favor of Duke. All the Blue Devils had to do was inbound the basketball and essentially wait to get fouled. Instead, the season ended in jaw-dropping fashion.
The basketball found the hands of Cayden Boozer, who tried to float the ball over a defender's arms to Patrick Ngongba beyond half-court. The ball was tipped, found Braylon Mullins, and he knocked down a three from the logo with a second left to hand UConn a 73-72 victory.
Before that game, NCAA Tournament 1-seeds that held a lead of 15 points or more at halftime were 134-0. Now, Khamenia will join the team that shattered Duke's hearts.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.