Former Blue Devil Nik Khamenia Reveals Shocking Portal Commitment

If there is a transfer portal move that illustrates the "pure business" world of college athletics in this NIL era, it's this one.

Former Duke basketball wing Nikolas Khamenia has committed to UConn after entering the transfer portal. The 6'8" wing spent one season with the Blue Devils.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Nik Khamenia Commits to UConn Out of Transfer Portal

The former 5-star recruit came to Durham as part of head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff's No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class, featuring other stars such as Cameron Boozer, Dame Sarr, and Cayden Boozer.

Khamenia came into college basketball regarded as one of the top three-point specialists in his recruiting class, along with boasting a high basketball IQ, the ability to guard multiple positions on the floor, and a strong passing game.

BREAKING: UConn has landed Duke transfer Nik Khamenia, he told @thefieldof68.



HUGE pickup for the Huskies.



The 6-8 freshman averaged 5.7 points this past season for the Blue Devils.



Khamenia gives the Huskies a stretch 4-man that Dan Hurley hopes can be an Alex Karaban type… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 18, 2026

However, with the slew of talent that Scheyer and Co. brought in, it was tough for Khamenia to put his full arsenal on display. After coming into the 2025-26 college basketball season regarded as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, his stock took a big hit over his rookie campaign.

The Los Angeles native played meaningful minutes for the Blue Devils, averaging 19.8 per game, but was mainly on the court for his defensive capabilities. Across his freshman year, Khamenia averaged 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds on 44.4% shooting from the field and 34.0% shooting from three-point range on 2.7 attempts.

Now, Khamenia is an elite talent with the potential to be a star, but it's hard for the Blue Devil faithful to watch a former Duke player transfer over to the program that just ended Duke's season in the most heartbreaking way possible.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) reacts after a play during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

UConn Broke Duke Fans' Hearts

In the NCAA Tournament, the 1-seed Blue Devils faced the 2-seed Huskies in the Elite Eight, as Duke looked to get to the Final Four for the second consecutive season. Duke was in control for the majority of the way, holding a 44-29 lead at half. Then, it all came crashing down in the final seconds.

With 10 seconds left, Silas Demary Jr. knocked down a free throw to make the tally 72-70 in favor of Duke. All the Blue Devils had to do was inbound the basketball and essentially wait to get fouled. Instead, the season ended in jaw-dropping fashion.

Jon Scheyer and the Duke bench watching Braylon Mullins' last-second heroics pic.twitter.com/rePQvtTlIB — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 30, 2026

The basketball found the hands of Cayden Boozer, who tried to float the ball over a defender's arms to Patrick Ngongba beyond half-court. The ball was tipped, found Braylon Mullins, and he knocked down a three from the logo with a second left to hand UConn a 73-72 victory.

Before that game, NCAA Tournament 1-seeds that held a lead of 15 points or more at halftime were 134-0. Now, Khamenia will join the team that shattered Duke's hearts.