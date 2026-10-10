Duke vs. Georgia Tech: 5 Key Players To Watch

The Duke Blue Devils (4-0, 1-0) are back in action this week after their Week 5 bye, facing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-3, 0-1) in their first ACC road game of the season.

Head coach Manny Diaz is looking for his first win against the Yellow Jackets after losing to coach Brent Key for the last two seasons. As Tech is off to a rough start, the Blue Devils are itching to get back into the fold and establish themselves as a legitimate contender for the ACC Championship. With that in mind, here are five key players to watch for Duke in their efforts for victory.

Nate Sheppard, Running Back

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball during the second quarter against the William & Mary Tribe at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The nation’s third-leading rusher is back in the saddle this weekend against a Georgia Tech run defense giving up roughly 189 yards per game on the ground. If there is a weekend where Sheppard reaffirms his place as a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender, this is the opportunity. Look for Sheppard to be given a ton of touches as the Blue Devils look to establish the run early and often.

Bradley Gompers, Linebacker

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (12) and Duke Blue Devils linebacker Bradley Gompers (24) against Tulane Green Wave running back Jaylin Lucas (12) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second-year defender had two sacks against William & Mary, and I’m curious if he could have a bigger role on this defense as the season goes on. He and Sheppard, along with another name on this list, have been impressive to watch this season as the 2025 recruiting class sets the foundation for Duke football. Look for Gompers to be rotated in and be effective against the pass as a blitzer and coverage asset.

Bryce Davis, Edge Rusher

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave linebacker Chris Rodgers (4) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (12) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis is supremely talented, and the Yellow Jackets offensive line has been underwhelming this season, to say the least. Alberto Mendoza, the brother of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza, has yet to face a pass rusher this talented, and Davis is hungry for a big game. Look for Duke’s highest-ever-rated recruit to make his presence known on Saturday.

Matt Craycraft, Center

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) celebrates a touchdown by running back Nate Sheppard's (20) against the William & Mary Tribe during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Sheppard is to have a big game against Georgia Tech, Craycraft could be a big reason why. He is the Blue Devils best offensive lineman and has been sensational this season as a leader and blocker in every facet. Look for Craycraft to create big lanes on dive, ISO, and trap plays, allowing Sheppard to break into the second and third level cleanly.

Jonah Burton, Wide Receiver

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jonah Burton (6) runs the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (1) and defensive back Tywan Cox (32) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils are looking for someone to emerge as their consistent and reliable No. 1 wide receiver, and so far, the Idaho State transfer has done that over four games. As the passing game continues to evolve, so will the connection between Burton, quarterback Walker Eget, and the trust of offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer. Look for Burton to be a key piece to Saturday’s success in Atlanta.