What Duke Football’s Pass Rush Has Shown in First Four Games

The Duke Blue Devils are back in action this weekend as they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, with a chance to reach 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in ACC play.

It has been another impressive stretch for head coach Manny Diaz and his program. Of course, the talk of the town is running back Nate Sheppard, one of the country's best running backs and a Heisman Trophy contender, or at least a finalist when all is said and done. One of the best parts of Duke's 4-0 start has been their resurgent defense, thanks to a great pass rush, especially off the edge.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the warmups before a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the ACC’s Most Underrated Duos

One of the concerns coming into the season was the pass rush, but they've proven me wrong with great showings in the first four contests. Junior Tyshon Reed and supremely talented sophomore Bryce Davis have been Duke's leading edge rushers in pressures, according to Pro Football Focus . The rotation at defensive end is also impressive, with Kevin O'Connor, Kobe Smith, and Shemar Turner.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave linebacker Chris Rodgers (4) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (12) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed and Davis have done well to replace the loss of Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke's leading pass rushers last fall. The current duo is already considered one of the ACC's most underrated, showcasing their combination of explosiveness, power, move sets, and football intelligence to play stout against the run.

One thing Duke's defensive ends have shown is that they can make an impact no matter who they have on the field. If they're allowed to tee off, defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke will set them loose. They also have decent-enough pocket pushers in the interior defensive front to collapse the pocket and create a living nightmare for opposing quarterbacks.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) sacks Stanford Cardinal quarterback Davis Warren (8) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pressures Come in All Shapes and Sizes

While Reed and Davis are the two leading pressure-getters thus far, the second and third levels have also contributed as blitzers off the edge. Sophomore linebacker Bradley Gompers already has eight pressures and three sacks to his name despite being an off-ball defender, but the former four-star recruit is flashing a unique all-around skill set that could see him take more snaps at linebacker.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave cornerback Shaun Nicholas (0) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils linebacker Bradley Gompers (24) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other linebackers like standout Luke Mergott and redshirt junior Kendall Johnson have contributed on coffeehouse blitzes or fire zones from the second level that will also send a defensive back. Overall, Duke's pass rush is showing signs that they have yet to scratch the potential that's flashed in the first four games. With important matchups remaining on the schedule, look for this area to become one of the Blue Devils' three biggest strengths this season.