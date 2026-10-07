What Duke Football’s Pass Rush Has Shown in First Four Games
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The Duke Blue Devils are back in action this weekend as they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, with a chance to reach 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in ACC play.
It has been another impressive stretch for head coach Manny Diaz and his program. Of course, the talk of the town is running back Nate Sheppard, one of the country's best running backs and a Heisman Trophy contender, or at least a finalist when all is said and done. One of the best parts of Duke's 4-0 start has been their resurgent defense, thanks to a great pass rush, especially off the edge.
One of the ACC’s Most Underrated Duos
One of the concerns coming into the season was the pass rush, but they've proven me wrong with great showings in the first four contests. Junior Tyshon Reed and supremely talented sophomore Bryce Davis have been Duke's leading edge rushers in pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. The rotation at defensive end is also impressive, with Kevin O'Connor, Kobe Smith, and Shemar Turner.
Reed and Davis have done well to replace the loss of Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke's leading pass rushers last fall. The current duo is already considered one of the ACC's most underrated, showcasing their combination of explosiveness, power, move sets, and football intelligence to play stout against the run.
One thing Duke's defensive ends have shown is that they can make an impact no matter who they have on the field. If they're allowed to tee off, defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke will set them loose. They also have decent-enough pocket pushers in the interior defensive front to collapse the pocket and create a living nightmare for opposing quarterbacks.
Pressures Come in All Shapes and Sizes
While Reed and Davis are the two leading pressure-getters thus far, the second and third levels have also contributed as blitzers off the edge. Sophomore linebacker Bradley Gompers already has eight pressures and three sacks to his name despite being an off-ball defender, but the former four-star recruit is flashing a unique all-around skill set that could see him take more snaps at linebacker.
Other linebackers like standout Luke Mergott and redshirt junior Kendall Johnson have contributed on coffeehouse blitzes or fire zones from the second level that will also send a defensive back. Overall, Duke's pass rush is showing signs that they have yet to scratch the potential that's flashed in the first four games. With important matchups remaining on the schedule, look for this area to become one of the Blue Devils' three biggest strengths this season.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft