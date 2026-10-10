Blue Devil Nation Reacts to Brutal First Loss of Duke's Season

The Duke Blue Devils fought and clawed their way back into a tough road game against Georgia Tech, but ultimately couldn't seal a win, falling 28-25.

Duke now falls to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in ACC play. Falling to a below-.500 Georgia Tech squad certainly hinders the Blue Devils' ceiling for the remainder of the year, but it was a great battle for head coach Manny Diaz and his program.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard Not Fully Healthy

Duke superstar running back Nate Sheppard played the entire game but clearly was not 100%. He went to the medical tent early in the contest, but played through with a taped foot. Despite dealing with some discomfort, he was still incredibly impactful.

Nate Sheppard gives Duke life. — Blue Devil Nation (@BlueDevilNation) October 10, 2026

Sickening performance from everyone except for nate Sheppard — Gabe “Abled” Infante (@dukefbburner) October 10, 2026

Sheppard finished the day with 99 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries, along with seven receptions for 91 yards to lead the Blue Devils in receiving. This was the first outing this year in which Sheppard has not eclipsed 100 rushing yards, but he was still the best player for Duke all day.

Unbelievable plays from Nate Sheppard, man. 🤯 — Section 17 Media (@Section17Media) October 10, 2026

Ideally, his injury is nothing serious, and he did not let him affect him much today against the Yellow Jackets. Duke's overall offense did its job, but Sheppard led the way.

NATE SHEPPARD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Shut up Matthew (@matthewschiefs) October 10, 2026

Penalties Kill Momentum

Costly penalties continue to be the Blue Devils' Achilles' heel. They were especially a problem in the first half, but there were a couple in the second half that really set the team back.

Duke is getting absolutely shafted in this game with penalties. That might be the worst late hit out of bounds call I’ve seen — Malg (@M_Malgg) October 10, 2026

Halftime

Duke almost scores on a wild play but head scratching to get the ball with 2 minutes and wait til there’s 20 seconds to try and move it



Offense looks BAD, penalties, separation, play calling, everything



Defense is holding up and doing their part



Sheppard injury? — Tyler (@TSLester__) October 10, 2026

Late in the first half, Georgia Tech started a drive near their own goal line. After the Blue Devils defended well and were poised to get the offense back onto the field, penalties kept the Yellow Jackets' offense out there. Georgia Tech drove almost the entirety of the field for a touchdown, and Duke surrendered 30 free yards on the drive to let it happen.

@theACC you and your referees can go to hell Duke got screwed — SCHLEPROCK (@KevinFSchlep) October 10, 2026

Penalties have been a big problem for the Blue Devils all season, but this was the first time they really cost them. It's a major issue that must be cleaned up sooner rather than later.

Duke Almost Gets the Job Done

Very disappointed in this effort from Duke — GTHC (@Jholt915) October 10, 2026

After Georgia Tech took a 28-25 lead with under a minute to go, the Blue Devils charged down the field to give themselves a chance to win. Facing a 4th-and-3 with less than 10 seconds to go at Georgia Tech's 16-yard line, Diaz elected to send freshman kicker Gavin Strange out there to tie it and send the contest to OT. Starting kicker Cosme Salas was out.

I genuinely don’t know why this Duke defense has been so awful against a terrible GT offense — Crimroy (@crimroy12) October 10, 2026

Strange missed the kick, and Duke barely missed a big-time victory. The Blue Devils must rebound before facing North Carolina at home on Oct. 17.