Why Duke's Nate Sheppard Can Have Big Day Against Georgia Tech
In this story:
The Duke Blue Devils come off their bye week to meet Georgia Tech (1-3) as their ACC slate gets fully underway.
Duke is 1-0 in conference play heading into this weekend, with a 35-7 home victory over Stanford as its only league game. The Blue Devils are one of three remaining unbeaten ACC squads (along with Miami and Pittsburgh) and have established themselves as a true contender at the top of the conference.
This Duke team has a bit of a different swagger than in past years under head coach Manny Diaz, and it doesn't feel like one side of the ball has been more important than the other in their success.
Diaz and Co. will run their offense through star sophomore running back Nate Sheppard. He could be in line for a big outing against the Yellow Jackets.
Why Nate Sheppard Could Be in for Big Day Against Georgia Tech
Sheppard has been one of the most productive players in college football this season. He ranks third in the nation in rushing yards (644), with nine total touchdowns and an average of over seven yards per carry.
No team has figured out how to slow down the stud sophomore. Sheppard has run for over 100 yards in each of the Blue Devils' four games and has scored multiple touchdowns in three of them. With the offense revolving around him, he could put up some serious numbers against Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets are currently allowing the most rushing yards per game of any team in the ACC (189.0). That mark also ranks 123rd in the FBS. Georgia Tech has allowed 180 or more rushing yards to three of its first four opponents.
Sheppard has only received fewer than 20 carries in one contest this season; he logged nine in Duke's 62-7 win over FCS William & Mary. The Heisman Trophy contender still tacked on 116 rushing yards and a touchdown while only carrying the ball single-digit times.
With conference play underway and Duke in the midst of a very favorable schedule, it's hard not to imagine Sheppard getting fed heavily over the next several weeks of the regular season. The Blue Devils' offense has been effective all around, but it clearly runs through the ground game, with Sheppard leading that attack.
What Does Duke's Upcoming Schedule Look Like?
Saturday's bout with the Yellow Jackets will be Duke's first road game in the ACC. Georgia Tech's lone win this season has come against Mercer; it has lost to Colorado, Tennessee, and Stanford.
The Blue Devils should handle business on the road, then they will host North Carolina (2-2) at Wallace Wade Stadium on Oct. 17.
At this point, there's still a myriad of teams that can compete near the top of the ACC, but the Blue Devils have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Coming off the bye, Diaz and Co. will look to keep the momentum rolling in Atlanta against the Yellow Jackets, and Sheppard should be a major bright spot once again.
Watch Our Latest Podcast
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine