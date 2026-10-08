Why Duke's Nate Sheppard Can Have Big Day Against Georgia Tech

The Duke Blue Devils come off their bye week to meet Georgia Tech (1-3) as their ACC slate gets fully underway.

Duke is 1-0 in conference play heading into this weekend, with a 35-7 home victory over Stanford as its only league game. The Blue Devils are one of three remaining unbeaten ACC squads (along with Miami and Pittsburgh) and have established themselves as a true contender at the top of the conference.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Duke team has a bit of a different swagger than in past years under head coach Manny Diaz, and it doesn't feel like one side of the ball has been more important than the other in their success.

Diaz and Co. will run their offense through star sophomore running back Nate Sheppard. He could be in line for a big outing against the Yellow Jackets.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown on his run against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Nate Sheppard Could Be in for Big Day Against Georgia Tech

Sheppard has been one of the most productive players in college football this season. He ranks third in the nation in rushing yards (644), with nine total touchdowns and an average of over seven yards per carry.

No team has figured out how to slow down the stud sophomore. Sheppard has run for over 100 yards in each of the Blue Devils' four games and has scored multiple touchdowns in three of them. With the offense revolving around him, he could put up some serious numbers against Georgia Tech.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against the Tulane Green Wave during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yellow Jackets are currently allowing the most rushing yards per game of any team in the ACC (189.0). That mark also ranks 123rd in the FBS. Georgia Tech has allowed 180 or more rushing yards to three of its first four opponents.

Sheppard has only received fewer than 20 carries in one contest this season; he logged nine in Duke's 62-7 win over FCS William & Mary. The Heisman Trophy contender still tacked on 116 rushing yards and a touchdown while only carrying the ball single-digit times.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates his second quarter touchdown with teammates against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With conference play underway and Duke in the midst of a very favorable schedule, it's hard not to imagine Sheppard getting fed heavily over the next several weeks of the regular season. The Blue Devils' offense has been effective all around, but it clearly runs through the ground game, with Sheppard leading that attack.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz, left, on the sidelines against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Does Duke's Upcoming Schedule Look Like?

Saturday's bout with the Yellow Jackets will be Duke's first road game in the ACC. Georgia Tech's lone win this season has come against Mercer; it has lost to Colorado, Tennessee, and Stanford.

The Blue Devils should handle business on the road, then they will host North Carolina (2-2) at Wallace Wade Stadium on Oct. 17.

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) looks to pass during the first quarter against the William & Mary Tribe at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, there's still a myriad of teams that can compete near the top of the ACC, but the Blue Devils have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with. Coming off the bye, Diaz and Co. will look to keep the momentum rolling in Atlanta against the Yellow Jackets, and Sheppard should be a major bright spot once again.

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