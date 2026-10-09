3 Key Matchups To Watch in Duke's Matchup Against Georgia Tech

The Duke Blue Devils come off their bye week to open road conference play against Georgia Tech (1-3, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday (3:30 pm ET, ESPN2).

Duke has completely flipped its general expectations for the 2026 season through its first four games and now faces a Yellow Jackets squad that is 0-3 against Power Conference competition this season.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils still have some things to iron out, but nearly every facet of the game has improved each week. Duke is one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the ACC and looks to remain at the top of the league this weekend.

Here are three key matchups to watch ahead of Duke's road bout with Georgia Tech.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown on his run against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's Run Attack vs. Georgia Tech's Run Defense

Georgia Tech currently ranks last in the ACC in rushing yards allowed per game (189.0), which also ranks 123rd in the FBS. That doesn't bode well against arguably the top running back in college football, Duke star Nate Sheppard.

Sheppard currently ranks third in the country in rushing yards (644) and was able to get some extra rest with the bye and tallying only nine carries against William & Mary the week before. Sheppard still went for 116 yards and a touchdown on single-digit attempts.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) hands the ball off to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) during the second quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond Sheppard, Duke has several viable run-game options, including CJ Campbell and Jayvian Tanelus. Head coach Manny Diaz and Co. will lead with the run, and this could be a big game for Sheppard and the backs behind him.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave linebacker Chris Rodgers (4) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (12) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Defensive Line vs. Georgia Tech Offensive Line

Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza has been sacked 10 times this season, and the Blue Devils have tallied 11 sacks.

Duke has the talent and depth in the pass rush to be extremely disruptive, and this could be a game where the unit overall takes a big step forward. Watch for sophomore Bryce Davis in this one, as he feels due for a big-time game.

Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Mercer Bears in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech RB Justice Haynes vs. Duke Defense

Duke has allowed the third-fewest rushing yards per game (63.8) of any team in the ACC. However, Georgia Tech running back Justice Haynes has been one of the most productive running backs in the conference this season.

Haynes currently ranks second among ACC running backs in rushing yards per game (98.3) and sixth in total rushing yards (393), while averaging 5.4 yards per attempt. Haynes has notched at least 14 carries in all four of the Yellow Jackets' games and has tallied 11 receptions for 47 yards and another two scores in the receiving game.