Grading Duke's Portal Addition of John Blackwell

The Duke basketball program made what is likely the biggest transfer portal splash of the Jon Scheyer era, as the program landed star Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell on Monday. The 6'4" guard is ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the portal, according to 247Sports.

Blackwell joins former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski as the program's two portal commits so far, as head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff now sit with the No. 8 overall portal class per 247Sports.

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) blocks a shot by Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the second half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. Johnson was fouled before the block. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Blackwell was one of the most sought-after backcourt pieces in the entire portal, and he has a chance to be the Blue Devils' No. 1 scoring option next season.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

What Blackwell Brings to Duke

The junior established himself as one of the best scorers in college basketball last season, averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals a night on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts. Blackwell earned Third Team All-Big 10 honors, tallied over 20 points in 15 outings, and scored over 30 in five.

Above all, Blackwell gives Duke a reliable high-volume outside shooter, something it somewhat lacked last season. The Blue Devils ranked 132nd nationally at KenPom in team three-point shooting percentage (34.7), and their leading outside shooter was Isaiah Evans, who made 101 on a 36.1% clip. The next man up was Cameron Boozer, who made 54.

Mar 18, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) runs a drill during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Blackwell will immediately slide into the lineup as the program's new lethal shooting threat, assuming Evans leaves for the NBA, which is still up in the air. Additionally, Blackwell can score in a lot of different ways.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots against High Point Panthers center Youssouf Singare (24) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Moving Without the Basketball

The Michigan native is a great cutter and can move without the basketball very well, which will likely bode well for him on a Duke squad that ranked inside the top 50 last season in assist rate at KenPom. Duke's big man tandem of Patrick Ngongba and Scharnowski each averaged over two assists a game last year, which will likely reward Blackwell through screening action.

All in all, Blackwell will have the freedom to have the ball in his hands and control the offense. Unusually, the Blue Devils don't have a set "star" heading into the 2026-27 campaign, at least in the scoring department. That role will likely be filled by Blackwell.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke has found its go-to guy on offense next season, and Blackwell could enter the campaign as an All-American candidate.

Grade: A