Duke Basketball Handed Preseason Superlative as Incoming Class Excites

The Duke basketball program had a vastly successful offseason and will enter the 2026-27 college basketball season as arguably the top team in the land.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff built a rotation ready to win right away, highlighted by an elite mix of young talent, returning contributors, and stars out of the transfer portal.

The Blue Devils are returning Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, and Caleb Foster, three starters from last season's rotation. The No. 1 overall 2026 high school recruiting class is also making its way to Durham, headlined by 5-star prospects Cameron Williams, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Bryson Howard, and Deron Rippey Jr.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) makes a layup against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

However, it's the work Scheyer and Co. did in the transfer portal that sets the rotation apart. The key additions of John Blackwell (Wisconsin) and Drew Scharnowski (Belmont) don't just bring in intriguing talents, but both fill roles the Blue Devils needed on the roster heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

As a result, Duke has been handed a hefty superlative heading into the year.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke Basketball Given Big-Time Superlative

ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf released their program superlatives for the transfer portal this offseason, and Borzello deemed the Blue Devils the "national title contender that improved its chances the most."

"As good as the Blue Devils were last season, they sometimes lacked a guard who could get his own shot on a consistent basis in the half court. Especially with Cameron Boozer gone, Scheyer desperately needed a go-to guy on the offensive end. All signs point to that player being Blackwell, an All-Big Ten third-team selection at Wisconsin who averaged 19.1 points and had back-to-back 30-point outings in the conference tournament," Borzello said.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots against High Point Panthers forward Cam'ron Fletcher (11) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Why the Blue Devils Deserved This Superlative

John Blackwell has a chance to become the best scorer in college basketball next season as a proven efficient volume scorer. The 6'4" guard is a career 44% shooter from the field and 37% shooter from three-point range, and is coming off his best collegiate season as a junior with the Badgers in 2025-26.

Blackwell averaged over 19 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the floor and 38.9% shooting from the perimeter on over seven attempts. He went for over 20 points in 15 outings and over 30 in five, including two straight 30-point games in the Big Ten Tournament.

Duke needed a primary scoring option, and that's exactly what Blackwell will bring to the table. With a mix of elite complementary pieces around him, mixed with Blackwell's diverse scoring arsenal, he is set up to be one of the top scoring guards in college hoops.

Scheyer needed his go-to guy on the offensive side of the ball, and he got it with Blackwell.

Bradley's Jaquan Johnson, left, tries to knock the ball away from Belmont's Drew Scharnowski in the first half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Scharnowski, he has the potential to be one of the best bench centers in the sport. The 2025-26 First Team All-MVC and All-MVC Defensive Team selection averaged over two assists and over two stocks a game last season, and brings an elite level of physicality on the defensive side of the ball.

Paired with Ngongba down low, Duke could have the best defensive frontcourt in the country in 2026-27.