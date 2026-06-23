One Michigan Player Duke Should Target After Dusty May Departure
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In all reality, the Duke basketball program doesn't need much more addition ahead of the 2026-27 college basketball season.
Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff built what is potentially the deepest and most complete rotation in college basketball, headlined by three returning starters, a couple of high-profile transfer portal pickups, and the No. 1-ranked 2026 high school recruiting class.
The Blue Devils, at least on paper, boast length all over the floor, have a true No. 1 scoring option in Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, will be one of the biggest teams in the country, and will be versatile defensively.
At this point in the offseason, it's pretty tough to definitively point out a clear weakness on this Duke team, but adding length and versatility is always a plus.
Duke Could Add More Length and Depth
The Blue Devils could be the biggest team in college basketball next season, which is one of Scheyer's calling cards in roster construction. Duke's frontcourt will consist of 6'11" Patrick Ngongba, 7'1" Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, and 6'9" Drew Scharnowski.
Not only could this be the most productive defensive frontcourt in college basketball, but all three of these bigs are switchable defenders and great passers. However, adding more switchability on the defensive side of the ball can't hurt.
On Monday, it was reported that Michigan head coach Dusty May had agreed to become the next head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, just a few months removed from winning a National Championship.
Following a head coaching exit, Michigan's players will have a 15-day transfer window that begins five days after the Wolverines publicly announce their next head coach. It has been reported that Mike Boynton will be promoted to interim head coach, with the potential to become the program's next head coach later down the line.
Duke may be the most complete team in college basketball heading into next season, but Scheyer is a recruiting mastermind. The Blue Devils currently have one open roster spot, so if the Blue Devils were to look into it, here's the Wolverine they should target once that transfer window opens.
Duke Should Look Into JP Estrella
JP Estrella transferred to Michigan this offseason after spending three years at Tennessee, finally finding a rhythm in 2025-26. The former 4-star recruit averaged 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18.3 minutes this past season for the Vols.
The Blue Devils don't need any more star power and already have their No. 1 scoring option. Estrella would bring a potentially effective three-point shot, rebounding, and defensive versatility to a team that will already enter the season as potentially one of the best defensive teams in the sport.
Last season, Estrella averaged 2.8 offensive rebounds per game and shot 40% from three (admittedly on 10 total attempts from long range all year). As a 6'11", 240-pound big man, Estrella operates very well as a roller in the pick-and-roll, is an elite offensive rebounder, and can guard multiple positions on the floor effectively as a solid athlete.
With how talented of passers Boumtje Boumtje, Ngongba, and Scharnowski all are, Scheyer could run big-and-big pick-and-roll action, which would create mismatches everywhere when defenses are forced to switch. Estrella also has a solid back-to-the-basket game, which would create tons of new offensive opportunities once those switches happen.
Duke doesn't need anything special at this point in the summer, but adding a versatile defender who can finish with touch or aggression around the basket brings this already stellar Duke frontcourt to the next level.
Estrella would be a fantastic piece off the bench as a rebounder with a nice offensive package at the rim or as a roller. Duke should at least take a look at the Wolverine big man if he elects to depart from Ann Arbor.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine