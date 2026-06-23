One Michigan Player Duke Should Target After Dusty May Departure

In all reality, the Duke basketball program doesn't need much more addition ahead of the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff built what is potentially the deepest and most complete rotation in college basketball, headlined by three returning starters, a couple of high-profile transfer portal pickups, and the No. 1-ranked 2026 high school recruiting class.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils, at least on paper, boast length all over the floor, have a true No. 1 scoring option in Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, will be one of the biggest teams in the country, and will be versatile defensively.

At this point in the offseason, it's pretty tough to definitively point out a clear weakness on this Duke team, but adding length and versatility is always a plus.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) dribbles during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke Could Add More Length and Depth

The Blue Devils could be the biggest team in college basketball next season, which is one of Scheyer's calling cards in roster construction. Duke's frontcourt will consist of 6'11" Patrick Ngongba, 7'1" Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, and 6'9" Drew Scharnowski.

Not only could this be the most productive defensive frontcourt in college basketball, but all three of these bigs are switchable defenders and great passers. However, adding more switchability on the defensive side of the ball can't hurt.

Mar 8, 2025; St. Louis, MO, Belmont Bruins forward Drew Scharnowski (11) catches the ball in front of Drake Bulldogs guard Bennett Stirtz (14) during the first half at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

On Monday, it was reported that Michigan head coach Dusty May had agreed to become the next head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, just a few months removed from winning a National Championship.

Following a head coaching exit, Michigan's players will have a 15-day transfer window that begins five days after the Wolverines publicly announce their next head coach. It has been reported that Mike Boynton will be promoted to interim head coach, with the potential to become the program's next head coach later down the line.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May cuts down the net after defeating the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Duke may be the most complete team in college basketball heading into next season, but Scheyer is a recruiting mastermind. The Blue Devils currently have one open roster spot, so if the Blue Devils were to look into it, here's the Wolverine they should target once that transfer window opens.

Tennessee forward JP Estrella (13) makes a layup during practice at the Food City Center for Tennessee Basketball media day on Tuesday Oct. 3, 2023. | Angelina Alcantar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Duke Should Look Into JP Estrella

JP Estrella transferred to Michigan this offseason after spending three years at Tennessee, finally finding a rhythm in 2025-26. The former 4-star recruit averaged 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18.3 minutes this past season for the Vols.

The Blue Devils don't need any more star power and already have their No. 1 scoring option. Estrella would bring a potentially effective three-point shot, rebounding, and defensive versatility to a team that will already enter the season as potentially one of the best defensive teams in the sport.

Tennessee guard JP Estrella laughing during a team picture at Thompson-Bowling Arena for Tennessee Basketball media day on October 3, 2023. | Angelina Alcantar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last season, Estrella averaged 2.8 offensive rebounds per game and shot 40% from three (admittedly on 10 total attempts from long range all year). As a 6'11", 240-pound big man, Estrella operates very well as a roller in the pick-and-roll, is an elite offensive rebounder, and can guard multiple positions on the floor effectively as a solid athlete.

With how talented of passers Boumtje Boumtje, Ngongba, and Scharnowski all are, Scheyer could run big-and-big pick-and-roll action, which would create mismatches everywhere when defenses are forced to switch. Estrella also has a solid back-to-the-basket game, which would create tons of new offensive opportunities once those switches happen.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Duke doesn't need anything special at this point in the summer, but adding a versatile defender who can finish with touch or aggression around the basket brings this already stellar Duke frontcourt to the next level.

Estrella would be a fantastic piece off the bench as a rebounder with a nice offensive package at the rim or as a roller. Duke should at least take a look at the Wolverine big man if he elects to depart from Ann Arbor.