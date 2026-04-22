Duke, Rest of ACC Making Major Noise Amid Portal Dominance

The ACC has made itself known throughout the NCAA Transfer Portal cycle thus far.

Coming off a vastly improved season for the conference as a whole in 2025-26, the ACC is looking to build off that success to get back to its past status as arguably the best basketball conference in the sport. In 2026, the ACC sent eight teams to the NCAA Tournament for just the third time in league history. This came on the heels of a 2025 campaign where the conference sent just four schools to the Big Dance.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ACC Struggled in NCAA Tournament

The ACC sent eight schools to the 2026 NCAA Tournament, the third-most of any conference in the country. However, that didn't exactly translate to success.

ACC teams finished the tournament with just a 6-8 record, despite sending the most teams to March Madness since 2018. Even with the large number of league representatives, Duke was the only team in the conference to make it out of the first weekend.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey looks on in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Undoubtedly, the Blue Devils have run the ACC over the last few seasons. They have won the last two ACC regular-season and tournament titles and have emerged victorious in three ACC Tournaments in four years under Scheyer.

Overall, the ACC has been a fairly disappointing league as of late. However, its portal dominance shows there could be light at the end of the tunnel for the conference.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

ACC Dominating Transfer Portal

The ACC has likely done the most damage in this year's portal cycle of any conference in college basketball. According to 247Sports, ACC squads make up four of the top 10 portal classes, in Louisville (No. 1), Miami (No. 6), North Carolina (No. 7), and Duke (No. 9). All four of those teams have landed a top-25 portal player.

Obviously, the portal isn't everything, but in today's era of college athletics, stacking talent through the portal is vital for success. Continuity and experience are likely the most important roster-building aspects, and the portal is a key part of those tactics.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) controls the ball against High Point Panthers forward Terry Anderson (5) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

This past season, Michigan became the first all-transfer starting five to win the national title.

With so many elite talents heading to the ACC next season via the portal, such as Flory Bidunga (Louisville), Jackson Shelstad (Louisville), John Blackwell (Duke), and Somto Cyril (Miami), there's no doubt this is a great thing for the league and its health.

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) defends Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Additionally, with several programs inking stellar classes, odds are Duke won't be running the show just as dominantly as it has over the last few seasons. The Blue Devils own a 36-2 league record over the last two campaigns.