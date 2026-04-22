Duke, Rest of ACC Making Major Noise Amid Portal Dominance
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The ACC has made itself known throughout the NCAA Transfer Portal cycle thus far.
Coming off a vastly improved season for the conference as a whole in 2025-26, the ACC is looking to build off that success to get back to its past status as arguably the best basketball conference in the sport. In 2026, the ACC sent eight teams to the NCAA Tournament for just the third time in league history. This came on the heels of a 2025 campaign where the conference sent just four schools to the Big Dance.
ACC Struggled in NCAA Tournament
The ACC sent eight schools to the 2026 NCAA Tournament, the third-most of any conference in the country. However, that didn't exactly translate to success.
ACC teams finished the tournament with just a 6-8 record, despite sending the most teams to March Madness since 2018. Even with the large number of league representatives, Duke was the only team in the conference to make it out of the first weekend.
Undoubtedly, the Blue Devils have run the ACC over the last few seasons. They have won the last two ACC regular-season and tournament titles and have emerged victorious in three ACC Tournaments in four years under Scheyer.
Overall, the ACC has been a fairly disappointing league as of late. However, its portal dominance shows there could be light at the end of the tunnel for the conference.
ACC Dominating Transfer Portal
The ACC has likely done the most damage in this year's portal cycle of any conference in college basketball. According to 247Sports, ACC squads make up four of the top 10 portal classes, in Louisville (No. 1), Miami (No. 6), North Carolina (No. 7), and Duke (No. 9). All four of those teams have landed a top-25 portal player.
Obviously, the portal isn't everything, but in today's era of college athletics, stacking talent through the portal is vital for success. Continuity and experience are likely the most important roster-building aspects, and the portal is a key part of those tactics.
This past season, Michigan became the first all-transfer starting five to win the national title.
With so many elite talents heading to the ACC next season via the portal, such as Flory Bidunga (Louisville), Jackson Shelstad (Louisville), John Blackwell (Duke), and Somto Cyril (Miami), there's no doubt this is a great thing for the league and its health.
Additionally, with several programs inking stellar classes, odds are Duke won't be running the show just as dominantly as it has over the last few seasons. The Blue Devils own a 36-2 league record over the last two campaigns.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.