Hidden Extra Fuel for Duke Basketball Rookie Bryson Howard

The Duke basketball program is bringing in a slew of elite-level rookies to round out arguably the deepest rotation in all of college basketball.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff sealed the No. 1 overall high school recruiting class for the third straight year, headlined by four 5-star prospects: Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., Bryson Howard, and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Had Boumtje Boumtje played high school basketball instead of overseas on the junior circuit with FC Barcelona, he probably would've been the No. 1 overall player in the class.

All of the incoming Blue Devil 5-star recruits have a chance to be heavy contributors from day one, but Howard in particular has seemingly flown under the radar. However, the 6'4" wing has some extra motivation heading into his rookie year in Durham.

Bryson Howard Was Snubbed From McDonald's All-American Game

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer signals to his team during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryson Howard is rated as the No. 22 overall player, No. 4 shooting guard, and No. 1 player out of the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings. It was a blue-blood battle to land his services, as the Frisco Heritage High School (TX) product ultimately chose the Blue Devils over North Carolina and Kentucky.

Howard was Scheyer and Co.'s first commit of the 2026 class, but he seems to be the least talked about among the slew of star rookie talent coming in. Nonetheless, there is certainly a path for Howard to get meaningful minutes as a freshman.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The added motivation comes from his high school career, as Howard was probably the biggest snub from the McDonald's All-American Game this past season. Both Williams and Rippey Jr. were selected.

If the lack of attention around Howard's name wasn't enough, he has the added motivation of the snub to prove he's an elite prospect and earned his 5-star ranking.

What Bryson Howard Brings to the Table

1st look at our guy @bryson_howard5 getting work in pic.twitter.com/CEhHm12d7c — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) July 3, 2026

Howard has the potential to be a very productive 3-and-D piece off the bench for Duke right away. He probably has the most consistent three-point shot of any incoming Duke rookie outside of Boumtje Boumtje, and his stocky frame at 6'4" allows him to guard multiple positions on the floor.

Howard was one of the biggest risers in the entire 2026 recruiting class. In addition to his 3-and-D potential, he brings an ability to attack the rim and playmake when needed. Dame Sarr will be the starting three, but if Howard can be a consistent outside shooter from the jump, there are minutes to be had. The 5-star prospect has plenty of motivation heading into his rookie year in Durham.