Most Overlooked Duke Basketball Newcomer Could Become Star

The Duke basketball program is bringing in the nation's top-ranked high school recruiting class for the third straight year.

Duke's incoming class is headlined by three 5-star prospects: Cameron Williams (No. 4 overall player according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings ), Deron Rippey Jr. (No. 1 point guard per 247Sports), and Bryson Howard (No. 22 overall player according to 247Sports).

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

16-year-old international prospect Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje is also on his way to Durham and projects as a stellar long-term piece for the program. Canadian 4-star seven-footer Maxime Meyer rounds out the class.

Williams, Rippey, and Boumtje Boumtje seem to be generating the most hype of any of the Blue Devil incoming rookies, and for good reason. Williams has great long-term scoring upside, and Rippey has one of the highest motors of any recruit in the class.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

However, the most overlooked player in Duke's incoming class is Bryson Howard, and he has the potential to burst onto the scene as a freshman in college basketball.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Bryson Howard Being Heavily Overlooked

Howard, out of Frisco Heritage (TX), is ranked as the No. 4 shooting guard and No. 1 player out of the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6'4" perimeter stud boiled his recruitment down to a blue-blood battle, committing to Duke over North Carolina and Kentucky.

The 5-star already has a fantastic ability to explode to the basket for highlight finishes, with a quick first step that allows him to get past perimeter defenders. He also might have the most established outside shot of any of the incoming Blue Devil rookies, and could become a nice 3-and-D piece for Scheyer and Co. next season.

Bryson Howard is possibly the biggest X factor in the ‘27 NBA draft



The 6’6 Duke-commit is going to be one of the younger players in CBB next year and has an awesome track record as a scorer and 3-point shooter. Could be one of the top players in this class by next year pic.twitter.com/lIXiUi07B3 — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) April 20, 2026

Howard can guard multiple positions on the floor with long arms and good footwork. As one of the biggest risers of any recruit in the 2026 recruiting class, Howard could become much more of a factor in the rotation than some currently expect.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bryson Howard Will Have To Battle for Minutes

Howard would probably start for most high-major clubs as a freshman. However, with the surplus of talent that Scheyer and his staff have inked for next season, he will likely have to fight for significant minutes.

My projected rotation for the Blue Devils next season puts Howard as the fourth guy off the bench in 2026-27. That's not a knock on his talent or potential, but with so many guys that deserve to play significant minutes, there are only so many to go around.

Duke Potential Rotation:



Foster (Sr.)

Blackwell (Sr.)

Sarr (So.)

Williams (Fr.)

Ngongba (Jr.)



Boozer (So.)

Rippey (Fr.)

Wilkins (RS Fr.)

Howard (Fr.)

Scharnowski (Jr.)



Returning four of its top six scorers. Preseason No. 1? — hughstraine (@HughStraine) April 24, 2026

Nonetheless, Howard is a polished prospect with tons of potential to succeed at the collegiate level. His best shot will probably be as a 3-and-D bench player who can also provide some scoring when it is needed.

Duke will enter next season as arguably the deepest team in all of college basketball, with a mix of experience and young star talent that fits the mold of a team built to win a National Championship in today's era of college basketball. Keep an eye on Howard as he fights through the rotation.