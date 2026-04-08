Duke Hit With Second Transfer Portal Departure

Last season, the Duke basketball program didn't have a single scholarship player depart via the NCAA Transfer Portal. However, that is not the case this time around.

The Blue Devils are bringing in the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, and with so many guys from this past season's rotation who have intriguing decisions to make regarding a return to Durham, declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft, or hitting the portal, there likely won't be enough minutes to go around for every rotation piece from the 2025-26 squad.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have already seen the team's first portal exit, as sophomore Darren Harris elected to hit the portal following two seasons with the Blue Devils. Duke just got hit with its second portal departure of the 2026 cycle.

Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) celebrates after scoring Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke Freshman Nik Khamenia Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Along with Harris, rookie Nik Khemania was one of the most likely candidates from this past season's team to enter the portal. The 6'8" wing came into college basketball regarded as a versatile defender with a deadly three-point shot. The Los Angeles native is a former 5-star recruit.

With so much talent across the board, Khamenia struggled to flourish. He played significant minutes all season, but never had the freedom to use all his strengths with the plethora of elite talent around him.

NEWS: Duke's Nik Khamenia will enter the transfer portal, his agency, Excel Sports, told DraftExpress.



The 6'8 wing was a top-15 recruit in the class of 2025 and a key rotation player this season, averaging 5.7 points in 20 minutes. Will have a huge line of P5 suitors. pic.twitter.com/ZgNfJkni0o — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 8, 2026

Across his freshman campaign with the Blue Devils, Khamenia averaged 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game on 44.4% shooting from the field and 34.0% shooting from three-point range on 2.7 attempts a contest.

Duke was extremely wing-deep this past season, and unfortunately, some guys are bound to fizzle out of the mix. Khamenia still averaged 19.8 minutes a game across 38 appearances and five starts, but he mainly saw the floor for his defense and occasional three-point boost.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Khamenia Will Thrive at Next Stop

Similar to Harris, Khamenia would likely start on the vast majority of Division I teams around the country. With an elite basketball IQ, a high motor, big-time outside shooting potential, and defensive versatility, there's no question he will be highly sought after in the portal.