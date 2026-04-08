Duke Hit With Second Transfer Portal Departure
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Last season, the Duke basketball program didn't have a single scholarship player depart via the NCAA Transfer Portal. However, that is not the case this time around.
The Blue Devils are bringing in the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, and with so many guys from this past season's rotation who have intriguing decisions to make regarding a return to Durham, declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft, or hitting the portal, there likely won't be enough minutes to go around for every rotation piece from the 2025-26 squad.
Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have already seen the team's first portal exit, as sophomore Darren Harris elected to hit the portal following two seasons with the Blue Devils. Duke just got hit with its second portal departure of the 2026 cycle.
Duke Freshman Nik Khamenia Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Along with Harris, rookie Nik Khemania was one of the most likely candidates from this past season's team to enter the portal. The 6'8" wing came into college basketball regarded as a versatile defender with a deadly three-point shot. The Los Angeles native is a former 5-star recruit.
With so much talent across the board, Khamenia struggled to flourish. He played significant minutes all season, but never had the freedom to use all his strengths with the plethora of elite talent around him.
Across his freshman campaign with the Blue Devils, Khamenia averaged 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game on 44.4% shooting from the field and 34.0% shooting from three-point range on 2.7 attempts a contest.
Duke was extremely wing-deep this past season, and unfortunately, some guys are bound to fizzle out of the mix. Khamenia still averaged 19.8 minutes a game across 38 appearances and five starts, but he mainly saw the floor for his defense and occasional three-point boost.
Khamenia Will Thrive at Next Stop
Similar to Harris, Khamenia would likely start on the vast majority of Division I teams around the country. With an elite basketball IQ, a high motor, big-time outside shooting potential, and defensive versatility, there's no question he will be highly sought after in the portal.
The Blue Devils have now lost two of their rotational wings and will likely be hitting the portal to add new faces. Several guys still have decisions to make that will heavily impact Duke's offseason outlook, such as Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.