How 2027 Recruiting Class Possibly Affected Duke's 2026 Recruiting

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are bringing in the No. 1 overall high school recruiting class for the third straight year in 2026.

Scheyer has been a recruiting mastermind since he took over in Durham, but the 2026 class is a bit of a unique case.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This coming season, the Blue Devils won't be led by a Cameron Boozer or a Cooper Flagg. These incoming rookies will play more complementary roles. Many of the top prospects in the class as a whole are viewed more as long-term projects than polished players ready to dominate the college game right away.

Duke could potentially get 5-stars like Deron Rippey Jr., Cameron Williams, or Bryson Howard for two years rather than the typical one-year commitment that comes with 5-star status. That might be affecting Duke's recruiting in the 2027 class. Here's why.

AB Elite Beckham Black (0) looks toward the scoreboard during the third day of the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. AB Elite defeated Brad Beal Elite 76-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2027 Recruiting Class Viewed As Weak Relative to Others

Generally speaking, the 2027 high school recruiting class is viewed as a pretty weak class relative to those over the past several years. I really like a lot of the talent at the top, such as Beckham Black and CJ Rosser, but it certainly isn't seen as a generational group.

On the Eye on College Basketball Podcast, CBS Sports Director of Basketball Scouting Adam Finkelstein laid out the expectations for the 2027 recruiting class as a whole.

"Relative to other classes, it is not particularly good," Finkelstein said on the 2027 recruiting class. "I will say that I think it's a little bit better than we had thought, but we had thought it was really, really bad."

Florida Rebels Cayden Daughtry (3) moves towards the basket as Team Herro Takis Tyler (4) defends during the Florida Rebels and Team Herro semifinal basketball game at the 2026 Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on Saturday, July 18, 2026. The Florida Rebels won 84-76 and advance to the championship tomorrow. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

247Sports doesn't make its rankings purely on who the best high school basketball player is. It factors in a prospect's projectability at the college and NBA level as well. 5-star point guard Cayden Daughtry is the face of grassroots basketball after a dominant Nike EYBL run this summer, but listed at 6'0" and 155 pounds, he's a difficult prospect to project.

However, with the class as a whole being seen as fairly weak, it could've had an effect on how Scheyer and Co. recruited the 2026 group.

Several Duke Newcomers Could Be Multi-Year College Players

The headliner of the Blue Devils' 2026 recruiting class is 7'1" big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. He will be 17 years old for the entire 2026-27 college basketball season, meaning he must spend at least two years in college basketball before heading to the NBA in 2028. Boumtje Boumtje is expected to be heavily in the discussion for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2028 NBA Draft.

Then, with other 5-star newcomers like Rippey Jr., Williams, and Howard, although they are 5-star recruits, they will not be the focal point of this Duke rotation as freshmen. Still, prospects like Williams boast one of the highest long-term ceilings in the class.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams will probably be a projected first-round pick next summer, given his long-term ceiling, but in the complementary role he will play as a rookie, he could be a multi-year guy. Howard, Rippey Jr., and Maxime Meyer have even greater chances of sticking in college for multiple years.

Scheyer is bringing in a slew of young talent, all with the potential to develop into stellar college basketball players over time. With the realistic idea that more than one of these 2026 incoming freshmen could come back to school after this year, that could have been an intentional approach by Scheyer and Co., given the lack of excitement around the 2027 recruiting class.

So far, Duke has offered four talents in the 2027 recruiting class: Black, Adan Diggs, Lewis Uvwo, and Kager Knueppel (committed).