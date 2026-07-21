How Cayden Daughtry May Have Forced Duke's Next Move

The Duke basketball program has been involved with a few recruits in the 2027 recruiting class, which is generally viewed as a pretty weak class all-around. However, a new star is emerging.

5-star point guard Cayden Daughtry has been the headline of grassroots basketball over the past few weeks with his ridiculous stat lines across Session IV of the Nike EYBL season in Las Vegas and at Nike Peach Jam for Florida Rebels.

Florida Rebels Cayden Daughtry (3) moves towards the basket as Team Herro Takis Tyler (4) defends during the Florida Rebels and Team Herro semifinal basketball game at the 2026 Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on Saturday, July 18, 2026. The Florida Rebels won 84-76 and advance to the championship tomorrow. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Daughtry was always a highly-ranked recruit, but wasn't necessarily the most well-known. That has all changed now.

For the Duke program specifically, it doesn't make sense in some ways to get involved with Daughtry. However, his recent outings might force Jon Scheyer and his staff to take a look.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why It Doesn't Make Sense for Duke To Get Involved

Scheyer and Co. getting in the mix for another top guard in the 2027 recruiting class doesn't exactly make a ton of sense, at least right now.

The Blue Devils will enter the 2026-27 college basketball season with arguably the deepest backcourt in the country, featuring John Blackwell, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and incoming 5-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blackwell and Foster are now in an interesting spot. The Division I Cabinet recently approved the "5-in-5" age-based eligibility model, which now gives players a five-year clock to complete five seasons of eligibility, essentially eliminating redshirts.

Both Foster and Blackwell are entering their true senior seasons, making them eligible for the 2027-28 campaign. Who knows if one or both of the guards will want to stick around for a fifth year of college basketball, but Duke could potentially get both of its veteran guards back.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, it's hard to project where Boozer and Rippey will be at the end of the 2026-27 season. I'm projecting the starting guards to be Foster and Blackwell, meaning both Boozer and Rippey will come off the bench. All four will probably play at least respectable minutes, but it will likely be a challenge for Boozer and Rippey to raise their NBA Draft stocks by a considerable margin.

The transfer portal is always in play, but the point is that Duke's 2027-28 backcourt is completely up in the air. There's a world where all four of its guards this season come back, and there's also a world where all four could leave.

Duke has also already offered two 5-star 2027 guards in Beckham Black and Adan Diggs. Adding another with the idea that its current backcourt could come back could be unnecessary.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Daughtry Might Force His Way Into the Conversation

At the end of the day, Daughtry just put together a nearly unheard of run on the grassroots circuit. In eight games at Nike Peach Jam with Florida Rebels, Daughtry averaged 32.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 2.9 steals a game on 58.6% shooting from the field on 17.5 shot attempts per game and 48.8% shooting from three on 5.1 attempts per game.

Daughtry led Florida Rebels to a Peach Jam title while winning the tournament's MVP in the process.

This production comes on the heels of the 5-star averaging 32.7 points per game through three games in Session IV. It's nearly unprecedented numbers.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daughtry is currently rated as the No. 11 overall player, No. 4 point guard, and No. 6 player out of the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. The Calvary Christian Academy (FL) product is one of the most skilled players in the class, but his size is what keeps him out of the discussion for the No. 1 overall player in the class.

Daughtry is listed at 6'0" and 155 pounds per 247Sports.

There hasn't been any report of Scheyer and Co. showing any interest in Daughtry, and it could very well remain that way. Still, his elite production has put tons of marquee programs on his radar, and it might be too much for the Blue Devils to totally overlook.