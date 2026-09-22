How Duke Basketball Can Make Return to Final Four

The Duke basketball program will enter the 2026-27 college hoops season as one of the favorites to cut down the nets in April 2027.

Over head coach Jon Scheyer's four years at the helm for the Blue Devils, he has brought the team to the NCAA Tournament in all four years, including two Elite Eight appearances and a Final Four appearance.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, this might be the most championship-ready roster that Scheyer has had since he took over as head coach. It has an elite blend of experience, continuity, and talent, all crucial factors in roster-building in today's college sports landscape.

Additionally, there's some added fuel for the returners after how last season ended.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) defends during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke's 2025-26 Campaign Ended in Heartbreak

The way the Blue Devils' 2025-26 season ended will live in college basketball infamy as one of the biggest NCAA Tournament collapses in history. Duke entered the Big Dance as the No. 1 overall seed and faced 2-seed UConn in the Elite Eight with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

Duke was in control for the majority of the contest and held a 15-point lead at halftime. The Blue Devils' momentum continued in the second frame. They held a 17-point lead with about 17 minutes to go and a five-point lead with under two minutes left. It all crumbled in the end.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game winning basket in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A botched inbounds play led to a turnover, then UConn rookie Braylon Mullins knocked down a shot from the logo to hand the Huskies a 73-72 comeback win. Before that game, 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament that held a halftime lead of 15 points or more were 134-0.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Duke Can Get Back to the Final Four

The Blue Devils have suffered epic collapses in two straight tournaments, dating back to 2025, when they collapsed against Houston in the Final Four. However, this is a roster built to contend for a title.

This year's Duke team should expect to be one of the best defensive teams in the sport. It has elite length at every position, with switchability that should make it extremely difficult for opponents to get high-percentage looks inside.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke has ranked in the top-16 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom every year under Scheyer; it has ranked inside the top-five in each of the past two campaigns. Each of the last four national champions has ranked inside the top-10 in adjusted defensive efficiency.

It's hard not to imagine the Blue Devils will be elite defensively with their personnel and length. Although the offensive end is a bit harder to project, the Blue Devils will be led by an efficient volume scoring option in Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, as well as versatile complementary scorers all over the floor. Duke should be a good outside shooting team, but that's tough to say definitively until it's proven.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the preseason, the "best teams" are essentially determined by who has the best roster. Every team will have its issues, though it's pretty difficult to find a glaring weakness on paper with this Duke roster.

In a recent appearance on Inside College Basketball Now with Jon Rothstein, Scheyer laid out how Duke can get back to the Final Four.

"We got to win a game first," Scheyer said. "You know, I think that's the first step is, how do we have a good practice, you know today, and a good practice next week? I don't want us to skip steps, but I do think that this group, we have to be a gritty defensive team. You know, offensively I think is yet to be seen of how explosive we can be. I do think we have really good shooting, but it's going to be a different type of offense."

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots a free throw against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Scheyer's teams have in the past, this group will likely start with the defense. The Blue Devils will be one of the tallest teams in the country, and they also have the ability to switch really any position on the floor at any time.

Again, we will have to be well into the college basketball season before the true national title heavyweight contenders are revealed. Still, from a roster standpoint, it's hard not to put Duke up there with the top squads.