Predicting Duke Basketball's Top 3 Defensive Players This Season

The Duke Blue Devils are once again entering the college basketball season as one of the heavyweight favorites to win the National Championship.

Head coach Jon Scheyer built a roster that's legitimately difficult to find a weakness in, at least on paper. Duke has the personnel and depth to be one of the best teams in the country on both sides of the ball.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils have been an elite defensive team under Scheyer. They have ranked in the top 17 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, each year under Scheyer, and in the top five in each of the last two campaigns.

Duke can absolutely be the best defensive club in the nation this year. Let's predict the team's top three defensive players, in no particular order.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) dribbles during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Ngongba

Patrick Ngongba will anchor one of the best two-way frontcourts in college basketball, accompanied by Cameron Williams, Drew Scharnowski, and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

Ngongba took a massive leap as a sophomore, averaging 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game, and likely would've been a first-round pick had he entered the 2026 NBA Draft.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given how big a jump he made, it seemed his defensive impact flew under the radar. Ngongba ranked ninth nationally in Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating, according to EvanMiya, and improved his switchability on that end of the floor.

The 6'11" big man will be a huge piece for this Duke team on the defensive end, and as long as he stays healthy, an All-ACC Defensive Team season is absolutely on the table.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) defends during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dame Sarr

Dame Sarr was one of the best defensive wings in college basketball last season. The 6'8" Italian started 30 games for Duke as a rookie because of his elite perimeter defense and versatility, despite consistent struggles from the three-point line.

Sarr might be the Blue Devils' best overall defender in 2026-27. He'll start at the three but can guard the one through four in most scenarios. Sarr ranked third in the country last season in adjusted team defensive efficiency at EvanMiya, and Ngongba ranked second.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the defensive ability already there, Sarr can be a lottery pick in 2027 if the three-ball improves with solid efficiency. He could be the most impactful defender on this team.

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) and Isaiah West (3) guard Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the first half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Drew Scharnowski

With all the talent Scheyer and his staff brought in, Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski has somewhat fallen under the radar. However, he will play a critical Maliq Brown-esque role on the defensive end.

Last season with the Bruins, the 6'9" forward averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. He earned First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference and MVC All-Defensive Team honors.

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) blocks a shot by Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the second half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. Johnson was fouled before the block. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Scharnowski is an extremely physical defender who adds another element of switchability for the Blue Devils on that end of the floor. He plays with active hands, is a great shot-blocker, and can handle the ball in transition.

Most college basketball fans probably won't know the impact Scharnowski will make heading into the year, but he has a chance to be a huge part of Duke's defensive efforts. I think he will play in the NBA in a year or two.

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