What Separates John Blackwell Among Elite Duke Basketball Roster

The Duke basketball program will enter the 2026-27 college basketball season with arguably the deepest and most talented roster in college basketball.

Through the transfer portal, high school recruiting trail, and retention, head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have built a roster poised to succeed in today's era of college basketball. Duke will enter the year as one of the favorites to cut down the nets in April 2027.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scheyer and Co. returned four of their top six scorers, brought in one of the top high school recruiting classes, and added two key pieces via the transfer portal. Among the additions, former Wisconsin star guard John Blackwell stands out.

Here's what separates him from the rest of the Blue Devils' elite roster.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots against High Point Panthers forward Owen Aquino (8) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Blackwell Will Be Duke's Go-To Scorer

Blackwell has proven to be an elite scoring guard throughout his time in college. Last season with the Badgers, the Michigan native averaged 19.1 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three-point range on 7.3 attempts per game. He ranked seventh in the Big Ten last season in total points and fifth in three-pointers made.

Before the NCAA Tournament, Blackwell went for 20 points in 15 outings last season and at least 30 points in five, including two straight 30-point games in the Big Ten Tournament.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, although Duke boasts one of the most purely talented rosters in the country heading into the year, Scheyer and his staff didn't simply find all the talent they could and bring them in. Each player in the projected rotation has a role, including Blackwell.

The former Badger will be this team's No. 1 scoring option next season, and a lot of the offensive ceiling will revolve around him. Blackwell is the only proven efficient volume scorer on the roster; throughout his career, he has shot 44.1% from the field on 10.4 attempts per game and 37.3% from three-point range on 4.7 attempts.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils' rotation makes sense. Blackwell will probably be the guy taking big shots late, and I expect him to get up 11-15 shots most nights. Then, the Blue Devils have a slew of capable shooters and scorers around him who will fill more complementary roles.

Caleb Foster shot basically 40% from three last season on 3.0 attempts. Guys like Dame Sarr, Bryson Howard, and Sebastian Wilkins can also be threats from the perimeter. Then, bigs like Cameron Williams, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Patrick Ngongba, and Drew Scharnowski will provide scoring in different areas of the floor, but no one will be competing with Blackwell for the go-to scoring role.

Blackwell is an established stellar scorer, but he hasn't had a chance in college yet to be the go-to option on his team. Now with Duke, he will have the ball in his hands often.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) controls the ball against High Point Panthers forward Terry Anderson (5) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jon Scheyer Says What Separates Blackwell From Rest of Roster

Now, Blackwell's role this season won't be limited to scoring alone. He's a high-level passer and defender, and he moves well without the basketball as a cutter. However, his role as the primary scoring option will remain prominent.

In a recent appearance on Inside College Basketball Now with Jon Rothstein, Scheyer laid out what Blackwell brings to the team.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I just think his ability, when you're losing the firepower from a scoring perspective that we lost last year, his scoring and shooting punch is a big deal for us, Jon [Rothstein]. You know, I think that adding him and knowing he can create a shot for us, knowing he can really hit a high percentage of his catch-and-shoots. And then the fact he can make free throws and also play-make for others, I think that's really important for our team and he's proven he can do that in his time here so far," Scheyer said.

Blackwell was one of the biggest names out of the transfer portal, but he actually filled one of the Blue Devils' biggest needs by landing him. Duke brought back four of its top six scorers from last season, but it lost its top two, Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans.

Mar 18, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) defends against guard Hayden Jones (13) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils needed a go-to scorer. Duke had complementary scoring talent on the roster, but no one who had proven to be able to score at a highly efficient rate at high volume. That's what Blackwell brings to this team.

I think Blackwell can be a top three- to five- scorer in college hoops next season. He will have the opportunities, and his proven efficiency is already a given. There's no doubt he will play a huge role for Duke in 2026-27.