How Bryson Howard Fits With Blue Devils Next Season

Bryson Howard was the first player to commit to Duke's 2026 recruiting class, and in many ways, he set the tone for everything that followed.

Howard is one of the most intriguing prospects in the class. Despite holding five-star status and checking in at 14th overall in Rivals' rankings, he was not selected for the McDonald's All-American Game , a slight that has only added to his motivation heading into his freshman season in Durham.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Who Is Bryson Howard?

Howard is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Frisco, Texas, ranked 14th overall by Rivals, fourth among shooting guards in the class, and the top-ranked prospect in the state of Texas.

He is a long, athletic, left-handed wing who impacts the game on both ends of the floor. Offensively, Howard attacks the rim in straight lines, getting downhill and absorbing contact with a physical style of play. He finishes above the rim, serves as a lob threat, and has a shooting stroke that translates well to the next level. He has also shown flashes of creating and converting movement shots, suggesting his offensive game has room to expand.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

His senior season at Heritage High School in Frisco, Texas, validated the recruiting hype. Howard averaged a career-high 22.8 points per game on 54 percent shooting from the field and an improved 34 percent from three. He also posted career-high marks on the defensive end with 3.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. That performance helped lead Heritage High School to its first state championship, and Howard was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas.

How Howard Fits in the Duke Rotation

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Duke is shaping up to have one of the deepest backcourts in the country next season. Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer are expected to return, Jon Scheyer has been connected to Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell , and the Blue Devils also landed the top-ranked point guard in the 2026 class in Derron Rippey Jr. Dame Sarr is also weighing a return to Durham to rebuild his draft stock.

Within that group, Howard is not expected to step in right away. He is still young and will not turn 18 until his high school graduation. The most realistic role for him early on is as a reliable contributor off the bench, providing three-and-D value by hitting open shots and defending on the perimeter.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

That said, Howard should be viewed as more than just a role player in the long term. He has the tools to become a significant part of the Duke program over two or three seasons. With continued growth and seasoning within Scheyer's system, his ceiling is considerably higher than what his freshman role might suggest.