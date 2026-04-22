Projected Duke Starting Lineup Following John Blackwell Commitment

Duke basketball has received a pair of significant offseason wins. Patrick Ngongba has announced he is returning for his junior season, and John Blackwell has committed as a transfer from Wisconsin, giving Jon Scheyer two major pieces to build around heading into next year.

The roster will still look considerably different from last season's. Cameron Boozer is projected to be a top-three pick in the NBA Draft, and Isaiah Evans is also expected to declare. Darren Harris and Nikolas Khamenia have both entered the transfer portal and landed elsewhere. The departures are significant, but the additions of Blackwell and the incoming 2026 recruiting class give Scheyer a credible foundation to reload around.

Oct 9, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach John Scheyer during ACC Media Days at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Here is what the Duke starting lineup could look like next season.

PG: Caleb Foster (Sr.)

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Foster dealt with injuries down the stretch of this past season. After returning to post 11 points off the bench in the Sweet Sixteen against St. John's, he struggled in the Elite Eight loss to UConn, finishing with zero points and three turnovers. It was a difficult ending for a player who had given the program a great deal.

All signs point to Foster returning for his senior season, and the motivation to finish his Duke career on a stronger note figures to be significant. He has developed into a reliable shooter and defender and has grown considerably as a floor general throughout his time in Durham. With another full offseason of health and preparation, Foster has the tools to be one of the better guards in the ACC next season.

SG: John Blackwell (Sr.)

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Before Blackwell committed, I made the case for five-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr. stepping into the starting shooting guard role. With Blackwell now in the fold, Rippey slides into a bench role alongside Cayden Boozer and Bryson Howard, which is a more appropriate situation for a freshman adjusting to the college game.

Blackwell averaged a career-high 19.8 points per game last season at Wisconsin and brings the kind of proven offensive production Duke will need to replace what it loses with Boozer and Evans likely departing.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

He is also a capable defender, which takes some pressure off Foster, who is still managing the effects of last season's injury and surgery. Blackwell has never been the primary scorer on his college team, but this is the opportunity he has been building toward, and there is every reason to believe he is ready for it.

SF: Dame Sarr (So.)

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Sarr entered this season as a projected first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. His performance showed flashes of that potential, but he did not fully live up to the expectations placed on him coming in. Another year at Duke could be exactly what he needs.

At 6-foot-8, Sarr is a lengthy, versatile perimeter defender who has the physical tools to be a matchup nightmare on both ends of the floor. His offensive game still needs refinement, but the foundation is clearly there. A second season in Scheyer's system, with a larger role and more consistent minutes, gives Sarr the chance to rebuild his draft stock while giving Duke a wing defender who can impact the game without needing the ball in his hands.

PF: Cameron Williams (Fr.)

West forward Cameron Williams (1) breaks down court during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams is the centerpiece of Duke's 2026 recruiting class. Ranked third overall in the class and standing at 6-foot-11, he brings a broad skill set that includes scoring, shooting, rebounding, playmaking, and shot-blocking. He is an elite runner who can push the pace on the fast break and create easy transition opportunities.

Williams does not arrive with the same immediate star power that Cameron Boozer and Cooper Flagg brought as freshmen, but his ceiling is genuinely elite. Some projections already have him as a potential lottery pick in next year's NBA Draft. He is a project in the best possible sense, a player with enormous upside who is just beginning to scratch the surface of what he can become.

C: Patrick Ngongba (Jr.)

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ngongba was widely projected as a first-round pick heading into this offseason but opted to return, in part because next year's draft class is considered stronger and his stock could rise significantly with another season of development. The decision is a win for Duke on multiple levels.

Ngongba gives Scheyer one of the better shot-blocking centers in college basketball and a reliable lob threat in the pick-and-roll. His return also sets up one of the more compelling individual matchups in the ACC, as Flory Bidunga's commitment to Louisville means the two best big men in the conference could share the same floor multiple times next season.