How Caleb Foster's Shooting Gives Duke Basketball Interesting Option

The Duke Blue Devils have another marquee non-conference matchup on deck.

Duke will face Illinois at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night, a week after its 79-73 loss to Michigan State in the Champions Classic. The Fighting Illini are one of the most high-powered offenses in college basketball, and even if Preseason All-American David Mirkovic and Jake Davis are not playing, they still have plenty of options.

This is about as good a defensive test as the Blue Devils can get. Illinois plays quick and likes to shoot the three-ball, but it's one of the biggest teams in the country and has been one of the best interior offensive teams in the sport so far in 2026-27.

One of Duke's bigger weaknesses so far has been three-point shooting. Caleb Foster's reliable outside shot could give Jon Scheyer and his staff a new option.

Nov 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (left) consoles guard Caleb Foster (1) after he was ejected during the second half against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Has Struggled From Outside

The Blue Devils have the personnel to be a good three-point shooting team. They showed it in the preseason, knocking down 11-of-25 (44%) from beyond the arc against Belmont and 12-of-33 (36%) against Tennessee. It hasn't exactly come to fruition in the regular season, though. Duke currently ranks 230th nationally at KenPom in team three-point percentage (30.4) and 287th in percentage of total points from the three-point line (25.8).

Duke probably won't be a team that lives by the three this season, but it has the guys to make the perimeter a strength rather than a weakness. The Blue Devils went just 7-of-29 (24%) from three-point range against Michigan State in the Champions Classic. However, Foster's outside shooting could be an interesting option for Scheyer and Co. to use.

Foster probably doesn't get enough credit for how consistent a three-point shooter he is. He shot nearly 40% on 3.0 attempts last season and shot 40.6% from three on 2.6 attempts from long range as a rookie in 2023-24. So far, the senior guard has knocked down eight of his 19 three-point attempts (42.1%). He's also attempting 4.8 a game, which is comfortably the highest mark of his career.

Different Lineups

Foster is obviously a true guard, but he can also thrive off the ball. With Duke's plethora of high-level guards on the roster, it might not be the craziest thing in the world to have Foster operate as more of a "3-and-D" player at times. At 6'5", Foster is an extremely impactful perimeter defender, and so far this season, he's been the most consistent three-point shooter on this team.

It would be interesting to see whether Scheyer and Co. ever go with a three-guard lineup in big games, because with Foster at 6'5", John Blackwell at 6'5", Cayden Boozer at 6'4", and Deron Rippey Jr. at 6'3", putting two of the three out there with Foster as a de facto three could make some sense.

Foster isn't the only capable outside shooter on this team, and it's hard to imagine that Duke doesn't get much better from the perimeter as the season goes on. However, he's hit multiple three-balls in three of the Blue Devils' first four games this season, and with his size, sending the senior out as a "3-and-D" guy at times might make some sense against an Illinois team that will play quick and get up a good number of outside shots.

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