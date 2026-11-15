How Champions Classic Woes Can Help Duke Basketball Against Illinois

The Duke Blue Devils got back in the win column on Friday after a disappointing loss in the Champions Classic.

Duke was thoroughly outplayed by No. 5 Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night, falling 79-73. I think more credit deserves to go to how great a game MSU played rather than how poor a game the Blue Devils played, but there's no question Michigan State was by far the better team.

Jon Scheyer's club defeated SIU Edwardsville 90-47 on Friday night to bounce back before its next premier bout on Tuesday night against No. 3 Illinois at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Nov 13, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) puts his arm around teammate John Blackwell (13) while they take the court during the second half against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Still Figuring Out Key Roles

I think it's fair to say this Duke rotation deserves some time to really gel as a rotation. It is the deepest team in college basketball, but beyond that, it has so much high-level talent, making it a fairly unique roster in the sense that it has so many legitimate options and guys who are capable of playing significant minutes.

The Blue Devils' roster makes a lot of sense on paper, but mainly on the offensive side of the ball, there's still a long way to go. The biggest difference between this year's Duke team and the past two years is that there wasn't a defined go-to guy that everything revolved around from day one. Cameron Boozer and Cooper Flagg were the clear No. 1 options from the get-go.

Now, this season's roster has its guys who will have the ball in their hands more often than others, but exactly how that will function on a game-to-game basis is unclear. Duke's best scorer is still John Blackwell, but he's still finding his groove in Durham. Through four games, he's averaging 9.5 points per game on 34.2% shooting from the floor.

A lot of the top guys in this rotation are still figuring out where their biggest impacts will be made this season. Duke really feels like a "different guy on a different night" type of team, which can certainly be beneficial, but it's also obviously crucial for each guy to know their own role. It seems like the Blue Devils are still figuring all that out.

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) gestures after dunking the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke is entering arguably its toughest stretch of the entire regular season. In three of its next four games, it will face the other three squads currently ranked in the top five of the AP Poll, excluding the Blue Devils and Michigan State. Next up is a home bout with No. 3 Illinois, which is potentially the best offensive team in college basketball.

In his postgame press conference after the win over SIUE, Scheyer was asked what he got out of the loss to Michigan State and how it can help Duke versus Illinois.

"I start with our defense and our transition defense was really poor, our pick-and-roll defense was really poor," Scheyer said. "And the lack of protection at our rim was really poor, in the second half we gave up a lot of dunks and layups, and that's been a hallmark of our defense is just protecting our basket."

"For me, it's getting back to the basics here a little bit. We got to have our identity on the defensive end where we're protecting first and then working our way out, and then offensively, I thought we looked disjointed. Part of the team that we have, I think we're a little bit behind in role identification right now...As a coaching staff we got to take the next step with that to help our team," Scheyer added.

Duke Has Premier Defensive Test on Deck

Illinois was arguably the best offensive club in college hoops last season and is poised to be among the top in the sport again. Now, David Mirkovic, arguably the Illini's best player, hasn't played this season as he recovers from foot surgery in August and an appendectomy shortly before the season opener. It seems likely Mirkovic will not play against Duke, but the Illini still have a ton of talent and size.

Illinois has scored over 100 points in all three of its wins, granted they were against Fairleigh Dickinson, Penn, and Sam Houston State. The Illini's lone loss this season is an 84-78 defeat to Texas Tech in Lubbock.

Illinois isn't just one of the best offensive clubs in the sport; it's also one of the biggest, ranking ninth nationally in average height according to KenPom. Duke certainly has the ceiling of the best defensive team in college basketball, and the offense still has a way to go. It sounds simple, but transition defense and rim protection will be huge keys to success for Duke on Tuesday night.