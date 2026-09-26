How Caleb Foster Fueling Next Wave of Elite Duke Guards

The Duke Blue Devils probably have the deepest backcourt in college basketball heading into the 2026-27 season.

Over the course of the offseason, the word "depth" and this year's Duke basketball roster have become synonyms. Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff built an elite roster of not just pure talent, but guys who make sense on the floor with each other.

The position group that probably highlights that the most is the guard room. Duke brought back senior Caleb Foster and sophomore Cayden Boozer. Scheyer and Co. are also bringing in Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, one of the top players in this offseason's portal cycle, and 5-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr., one of the top guards in the 2026 recruiting class.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) shoots past UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Caleb Foster Preparing Next Wave of Elite Duke Basketball Guards

Duke's backcourt is tricky to figure out this season because it's so deep. All four guards on the roster would probably start for the majority of high-major squads this season, but at the end of the day, there are only so many minutes to go around.

Blackwell is a sure-fire starter, as he will be this team's go-to scorer this season. There's been a bit of debate about whether Foster or Boozer should start alongside the former Badger, but I've maintained that it should be Foster.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After that discussion, it sort of leaves out Rippey, an elite talent. Now, I still think Rippey will get time on the floor, but it's hard to imagine him playing significant minutes right away with the experienced guys in the backcourt alongside him.

However, I think that can greatly benefit Rippey in the long run. Sitting in a backcourt room with three experienced and highly talented guards gives the rookie a fantastic opportunity to learn, as opposed to being thrown into the fire right away.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young elite recruits are incentivized to spend more than one year in college now, far more than in past years. I think Rippey is a prime multi-year college candidate, not because he isn't an elite talent, but because he probably won't have a big-time role as a freshman with the guards in the room with him.

I also think Rippey will become an elite college basketball point guard in a year, and he has a phenomenal opportunity to spend a year learning from three high-level players.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At Duke basketball media day on Thursday, Rippey detailed Foster's leadership over his first weeks in Durham.

"Since day one, Caleb has been just a resource I can reach out to whenever I need something," Rippey said. "You know, he's made himself very open, applicable in any situation or problem that I've been in, you know, this summer. He always checks in on me and makes sure to let me know how proud he is of me, you know, making progress."

Breaking Down Foster's, Rippey's Roles

Throughout his career in Durham, Foster has displayed toughness, grit, and a never-ending desire to win. The senior has had his share of ups and downs throughout his collegiate career, but he will be one of the most impactful players on this team in 2026-27.

After fracturing his foot in Duke's regular-season finale against North Carolina last season, it was unclear whether Foster would return at all in the NCAA Tournament. He returned for Duke's Sweet 16 bout with St. John's about three weeks after surgery, and not only did he play, but he willed the Blue Devils to a win.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foster went for 11 points, three boards, and two assists in 19 minutes and was one of the most important players in the victory. He will have a chance to lead this Duke team as a senior with arguably the best roster in the country.

Rippey might not play highly significant minutes all year, but he will make an impact. The guard is a fantastic athlete who plays with a ton of physicality and aggression on the defensive end of the floor. I expect most of his impact to be felt defensively, but I expect a few highlight finishes at the rim.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foster's impact with Rippey extends off the floor, as the 5-star freshman has the talent and skill set to be the next great Duke basketball guard. In some ways, he's such an interesting case to follow. A 5-star guard who chose a program where he probably won't be the star of the show right away, but has a chance to develop and learn from one of the best guard rooms college basketball has to offer.