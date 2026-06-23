How Dusty May's Departure Affects Clash With Duke Basketball

Former Michigan head coach Dusty May has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, as reports confirmed on Monday.

Both May and Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer were heavily pursued by the Mavericks, and Scheyer was considered one of the top candidates in the entire search. In the end, Scheyer turned down the job, and May will now head to the NBA after delivering a National Championship to Ann Arbor in 2026.

Both Duke and Michigan were expected to enter the 2026-27 college basketball season as top-five teams in the country. Obviously, those expectations will remain the same with the Blue Devils, but the Wolverines' outlook is now drastically different heading into next season.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke and Michigan Will Face Off Next Season

Duke and Michigan will play each other next season in what was set to be one of the most highly anticipated contests of the entire 2026-27 campaign. Originally, the two clubs were scheduled to meet at Madison Square Garden, but after a media rights dispute stemming from the Big Ten, the programs will meet at loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, on Dec. 21.

May and the rest of his staff had a vastly successful offseason, retooling a roster ready to compete for another national title after losing Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson to the 2026 NBA Draft, a trio that made up what was likely the most dominant frontcourt in the college game last season.

Now, with May's late departure, the Wolverines are in an extremely vulnerable spot for the rest of the summer.

Michigan head coach Dusty May watches the Jumbotron during the NCAA national championship trophy after the team beat Connecticut at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How May's Departure Can Impact Bout With Duke

It has been reported that Michigan will promote assistant coach Mike Boynton to interim head coach. According to NCAA rules, five days after a new head coach is hired following an exit, a 15-day transfer window opens up for players. That clock will start when Michigan formally announces Boynton's role for next season.

The Wolverines stayed in-house for at least the time being, which could help retain much of the talent it brought in this offseason. Boynton served as the head coach at Oklahoma State from 2017 to 2024, guiding the Cowboys to one NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021.

Michigan assistant coach Mike Boynton Jr. reacts to a play against Oakland during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Monday, November 3, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With a coach already in the system and one who has already built relationships with players, that could help keep them in Ann Arbor despite May leaving for the NBA. However, the five-day period before the transfer window opens for the athletes doesn't mean they aren't already being contacted by other programs.

Many of these decisions will come down to paychecks and what other programs are willing to pay. Nonetheless, the next few weeks will be very interesting for the Michigan program.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May waves to fans before cutting the net after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In about two weeks, fans could look up, and Michigan still has one of the top 10 rosters in the entire sport, and its battle against Duke will still be one of the best of the entire regular season. Or, there could be a lot of departures that send the Wolverines back a few steps.