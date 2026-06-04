Marquee Duke Basketball Date With Michigan Takes Interesting Turn

The Duke basketball program will go through maybe the most difficult non-conference schedule of any team in college basketball next season, something that has become the norm under head coach Jon Scheyer.

Duke will take on three of last season's Final Four clubs, including both teams that reached the National Championship. The Blue Devils also agreed to a home-and-home series with Illinois, which will begin at Cameron Indoor Stadium in November 2026, and will take on Georgia as well as their ACC/SEC Challenge opponent, which will be announced at a later date.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on from the bench against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Arguably Duke's biggest non-conference game of the entire slate, a contest that could turn into the best game of the entire college basketball season, is against reigning national champ Michigan. However, the outing has taken an unexpected turn.

Michigan head coach Dusty May looks on from the court ahead of the NCAA national championship game against Connecticut at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke vs. Michigan Will Be Played at MLB Arena Instead of Madison Square Garden

In a head-scratching turn of events, the Blue Devils will no longer meet the Wolverines at Madison Square Garden, but will face off at loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins. Yes, a baseball stadium.

The switch comes after a media rights dispute arose following Duke's landmark broadcast deal with Amazon this offseason, which allows the streaming service to broadcast three non-conference, neutral-site games for the Blue Devils each year.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Those three matchups in 2026-27 are slated to be against UConn in Las Vegas, Gonzaga in Detroit, and Michigan, now in Miami.

After Duke's deal with Amazon was reported, the Big Ten stepped in, raising a dispute over which network was given the rights to broadcast the game.

Duke had reached an agreement with ESPN and the ACC, but Michigan had not signed a contract with Duke before the announcement of the Amazon deal.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The hitch that prompted the southbound swerve: Michigan and Duke hadn't signed a contract when the Amazon deal was announced. This led to immediate pushback from Fox, sources said, because the network expected to retain the territorial broadcast rights," CBS Sports' Matt Norlander said.

"TV networks own the broadcast rights to conferences' non-league games, depending on where they are played. Fox is the Big Ten's primary television partner, so it has joint territorial media ownership to all games in states where Big Ten teams are based, in addition to a select batch of adjacent states, such as New York (i.e., MSG and the Barclays Center) and places like Louisville, Kentucky, and Washington, D.C."

Michigan head coach Dusty May swings the net after winning the NCAA national championship against Connecticut at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elite Heavyweight Bout Still Intact

If Duke decided to keep the game at Madison Square Garden, it would have had to find a different opponent. However, both Jon Scheyer and Dusty May were steadfast in meeting for a second consecutive year.

Last season, the Blue Devils took on the Wolverines in late February in Washington, D.C. Duke outlasted Michigan, 68-63, in a game that unofficially secured Duke the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Both clubs rebuilt and are leading national title contenders heading into next season. The two schools will still meet on Dec. 21.