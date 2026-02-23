Duke Stunningly Stays Put Per Stingy Computer Metrics
After the No. 3-ranked Duke Blue Devils (25-2, 13-1 ACC) picked up what could be the best win of the entire college basketball season thus far, defeating No. 1 Michigan 68-63 in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night, it was expected that the Blue Devils would jump to the top spot in practically every computer metric, as well as become the new No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25.
The new AP Poll will be released on Monday, and it would be an utter shock if Duke doesn't jump from No. 3 to No. 1. After the huge victory over the Wolverines, the Blue Devils are now 13-2 in Quadrant 1, 16-2 across the first two quadrants, and 9-2 against ranked teams this season.
Both of Duke's losses have come by a combined four points, and it is about two minutes of game time from being 27-0 through the better part of the regular season.
Nonetheless, Duke now officially owns the best resume in the entire sport. The Blue Devils' nine wins over ranked teams are the most of any team in college basketball, and their 13 Quad 1 victories are also the most of any team in the sport.
However, Duke remained in the same spot in both the NCAA NET Rankings and at KenPom, at least for now.
Duke Doesn’t Move in Computer Rankings Despite Signature Victory
Michigan and Duke entered the heavyweight bout on Saturday night as the top two teams in both the NET Rankings and at KenPom, respectively. It felt like whichever program came out on top in that game would seal the top spot in most computer metrics, at least for the time being.
But that's not the case. As of Feb. 22, the Blue Devils are still No. 2 in both the NET and at KenPom, still trailing Michigan despite owning four more Quad 1 wins than the Wolverines, and obviously owning a head-to-head victory.
Duke is currently seventh nationally at KenPom in adjusted offensive efficiency and second nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. The only other programs in the top ten of both those metrics are Michigan, Houston, and Arizona.
Blue Devils Lock Up Top Overall Seed
Despite Duke staying behind Michigan in the main computer metrics, there's no doubt that it will move to the top projected overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Entering Saturday, Michigan was the top projected overall seed, and Duke was the projected second 1-seed.
The Blue Devils now control their own destiny in terms of earning the top bid in this season's big dance.
