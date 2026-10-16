How Duke Football Can Overcome Adversity Against Hot UNC

A couple of weeks ago, the Duke Blue Devils were being discussed as a true wild card for the ACC Championship with their unbeaten start and a favorable schedule coming off the bye week. A lot has changed since the Blue Devils crushed William & Mary.

Duke lost to Georgia Tech in heartbreaking, frustrating fashion in Atlanta, then returned home to face rival North Carolina in a battle for the Victory Bell, a team coming off a major win over the then-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers. One team is hot, one team is not; the Blue Devils have things they must figure out before they consider themselves legitimate contenders for the ACC.

The First Big Challenge

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz talks to a referee against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's funny to consider North Carolina a challenge based on their perception, which has clouded the program for the last year and a half. Yet they are 3-2, on their way to likely securing a bowl bid for the first time under head coach Bill Belichick, in what can be classified as a successful season for the Tar Heels. They have their issues, yes, but momentum in any sport is a real thing, and North Carolina has all of it while Duke has none.

This is the first time Duke has faced true adversity this season. They made mistakes against the Yellow Jackets that are inexcusable, and Manny Diaz has gotten flak for those miscues because, at the end of the day, the loss falls on his shoulders.

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How do Diaz and the Blue Devils overcome this lack of momentum and a rough road loss? It starts by beating the Tar Heels on Saturday, plain and simple. Although, it doesn't look like that will be the case considering where North Carolina is right now.

Belichick's defense, the combination of explosive playmaking ability on offense, and impressive coaching that has resulted in very few penalties make North Carolina a tough cookie to crack.

Duke Can Overcome Adversity

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz, left, on the sidelines against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, we saw what the Blue Devils can do with their backs against the wall. Thanks to tiebreakers and a four-game winning streak after starting the 2025 season 5-5, Duke won the ACC in impressive fashion. While this isn't exactly a similar situation, Diaz's program knows how to overcome the odds, and they do face some this weekend.

I think Duke can pull off a big win at home on Saturday. However, it comes down to whether the players and coaches execute their assignments. If they play to their potential, the Blue Devils will be holding on to the Victory Bell for the third consecutive season.