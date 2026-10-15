North Carolina vs. Duke Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7

The Duke Blue Devils host the North Carolina Tar Heels in an ACC clash on Saturday afternoon.

Duke suffered its first setback last week, falling 28-25 to Georgia Tech despite being -4.5 favorites. The Blue Devils had covered the spread in their first four wins, including an upset victory at Illinois.

It’s been more up and down for UNC, which snapped a two-game skid with an upset win at Pitt last weekend.

Duke beat UNC in each of the last two years, ending a five-game win streak for the Tar Heels in this rivalry.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 7 matchup.

North Carolina vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

North Carolina +3.5 (-115)

Duke -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

North Carolina: +136

Duke: -162

Total

47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

North Carolina vs. Duke How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

North Carolina record: 3-2

Duke record: 4-1

North Carolina vs. Duke Key Players to Watch

Nate Sheppard, Running Back, Duke Blue Devils

Nate Sheppard has been one of the most used running backs in the country so far this season. The back ran for 1,132 yards and 11 touchdowns on 200 carries last year, and is already up to 743 yards and eight touchdowns on 118 carries through five games this season.

Sheppard’s 118 carries rank fifth in the nation, and his 743 rushing yards are the fourth-most in the country. He’s also tied for the seventh-most rushing touchdowns so far this season.

The running back has also been used a bit through the air, making 17 catches for 161 yards and three more touchdowns.

The sophomore ran for 90 yards on 22 carries last season against UNC but did not score a touchdown. He’ll look to find paydirt this time around against the Tar Heels.

North Carolina vs. Duke Prediction and Pick

This is one of the biggest games of the year for both of these schools, and I think the home-field advantage could be key for Duke.

Duke is 3-0 at home so far this season, covering as -9.5, -9.5, and -43.5 favorites. They beat Tulane 17-3 in their season opener, then took care of Stanford by a final score of 35-7 before blowing out William & Mary.

North Carolina has shown some fight, especially last week at Pitt, but I think Duke comes out on top for the third straight year in this rivalry.

Pick: Duke -3.5 (-105)

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